Sprinter crowned Van of the Year at Commercial Fleet awards

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been crowned Van of the Year at the prestigious Commercial Fleet Awards, held last night (30 November) in the Hilton Metropole, Birmingham.

The Commercial Fleet Awards are judged by a panel of industry experts, including van operators themselves, who use these vehicles in their daily work.

The judges commented: “The win for Sprinter is a good indication of fleet opinion – it is beloved by many companies operating in a multitude of industry sectors. The judges rated the Sprinter highly within its category and it continues to be a very strong contender, despite being due for replacement next year. Sprinter remains for many industries the vehicle of choice for fleet.”

Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, added: “For Sprinter to receive the highest honours in its final full year of production is testament to the service this vehicle dutifully carries out for thousands of owners and operators, who consistently trust in us and our vehicles to keep their businesses moving. I am proud to oversee our business in the UK and am thankful for the ongoing support and commitment that our customers continue to make in our products, services, and people.”

