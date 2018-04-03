Spring offers boost Dacia’s blossoming appeal

Dacia is continuing its quest to provide buyers of its award-winning cars with unrivalled value following the announcement of its latest finance offers for quarter 2.

Available across the ‘shockingly affordable’ Dacia range until 9th July and now also encompassing entry-level Access versions of the Sandero and Logan MCV, the offers include 4.9 per cent APR representative and three-year Dacia Dimensions PCP packages. Available with no minimum deposit, these deals on selected models also include deposit contributions of £250.

Alternatively, and also applicable to a whole host of Dacia models, there are 6.9 per cent APR representative four-year Dacia Dimensions PCP packages that come complete with £250 deposit contributions. Even more choice is provided with the availability of 7.9 per cent APR representative HP packages, which require zero customer deposit.

For Dacia Duster buyers who are choosing to purchase the rugged SUV outright, selected latest generation diesel versions are now even more tempting with Dacia contributions of up to £1,000.

A multi award-winner and recognised as one of the UK’s most affordable cars to own and run, the five-door Sandero, in Access SCe 75 specification, can be purchased for only £89 per month following a customer deposit of £1,367 via the three-year Dacia Dimensions PCP deal. Dacia will also contribute in with £250 towards the deposit.

Drivers that want a compact crossover with a healthy amount of style will find it in the Sandero Stepway. Also coming with a £250 deposit contribution, the three-year Dacia Dimensions PCP deals see the popular five-door crossover supermini available from only £109 per month with a customer deposit of £2,521, based on the well-equipped Ambiance TCe 90 version.

For those that want the ultimate combination of space and value, the Logan MCV ticks all the boxes. Bought through the three-year Dacia Dimensions PCP finance offer, the capacious estate, in Access SCe 75 trim, can be enjoyed from only £99 per month with a customer deposit of £2,282.

The Logan MCV Stepway is also included in the three-year Dacia Dimensions PCP deals. For £139 per month, after a customer deposit of £3,471, drivers can select the Lauréate TCe 90, with its excellent blend of space, including a 573-litre boot, and distinctive looks.

For cost-conscious SUV buyers the Duster really is the only choice and it’s even more tempting with selected versions now available through the three-year Dacia Dimensions PCP finance packages with a £250 deposit contribution. The deals start at only £159 per month, once customers have put down a deposit of £918, which is based on the Air SCe 4×2 model.

Further information on the Dacia model range, current offers and full terms and conditions, is available at www.dacia.co.uk.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.