Sporty and efficient with plug-in hybrid drive: the Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro

Audi is proceeding full-steam ahead with its electrification offensive. The Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro with 270 kW (367 hp) system output (combined fuel consumption: 2.4 – 2.1 l/100 km* (98.0 – 112.0 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions: 53 – 46 g/km* (85.3 – 74.0 g/mi)) is the first of the new plug-in models from Audi. The drive concept comprises a combustion engine and an electric motor with intelligent controller, enabling it to cover most everyday driving distances electrically. The WLTP all-electric range is more than 40 kilometers (25.9 mi). With the E license plate under the German Electric Mobility Act, owners also enjoy tax advantages and municipal traffic privileges.

The new drive concept comprises a 2.0 TFSI, a four-cylinder, turbocharged gasoline engine producing 185 kW (252 hp) and 370 Nm (272.9 lb-ft) of torque, and an electric motor (combined fuel consumption: 2.4 – 2.1 l/100 km* (98.0 – 112.0 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions: 53 – 46 g/km* (85.3 – 74.0 g/mi)). The permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) has a peak output of 105 kW and peak torque of 350 Nm (258.1 lb-ft). It and the separating clutch are integrated into the seven-speed S tronic, which uses ultra technology to transfer the drive torque to the quattro drivetrain. The hybrid SUV impresses with a system output of 270 kW (367 hp) and total torque of 500 Nm (368.8 lb-ft) just above idle, namely from 1,250 rpm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) takes 5.3 seconds; top speed is 239 km/h (148.5 mph). According to the standard for plug-in hybrid vehicles, fuel consumption ranges from 2.4 – 2.1 l/100 km (98.0 – 112.0 US mpg), corresponding to 53 – 46 grams CO2 per kilometer (85.3 – 74.0 g/mi). Its electric range in the WLTP cycle is more than 40 kilometers (25.9 mi). Top speed in electric mode is 135 km/h (83.9 mph), enough even for highway driving.

The SUV’s lithium-ion battery is located under the luggage compartment floor. It is made up of 104 prismatic cells and stores 14.1 kWh of energy with a voltage of 381 volts. For optimal temperature control, its cooling loop is connected to both the coolant loop for the climate control system and the low-temperature cooling loop into which the electric motor and power electronics are also integrated. The climate control system uses a highly efficient heat pump that pools the waste heat from the high-voltage components. With 1 kW of electrical energy, it can generate up to 3 kW of thermal heating output. That makes the car more efficient and also provides a more comfortable climate for the occupants.

quattro permanent all-wheel drive with ultra technology

The Q5 55 TFSI e** marks the first time that the efficiency-optimized all-wheel drive with ultra technology is used in combination with an electric motor. The all-wheel drive system’s intelligent control works predictively, always looking ahead by means of sensors and the continuous analysis of the data collected on driving dynamics and driver behavior. The quattro all-wheel drive system is thus always ready when needed. At low loads and a sufficient coefficient of friction between the wheels and the road surface, the transmission of power to the rear wheels is deactivated. The drivetrain then functions with high efficiency as a front-wheel drive system. All-wheel drive is deactivated whenever it is not needed, but it remains available at all times. Fast, automatic activation of the all-wheel drive system follows a three-stage strategy: proactive, predictive and reactive. By networking quattro drive with Audi drive select, drivers can adjust not just the character of the engine, but also the all-wheel-drive properties to suit their individual preferences.

SOURCE: Audi