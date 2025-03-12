Solidion Technology reached major milestones in lithium-sulfur battery

The company's high-energy lithium-sulfur batteries validated by a third party

Solidion Technology, Inc., a global leader in ultrahigh energy density batteries, today announced that their lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries have reached a cell energy density of 380 Wh/kg. Solidion’s immediate next target is 450 Wh/kg. This exciting result was recently confirmed by a leading EV battery producer.

Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries possess a theoretical energy density much higher than 600 Wh/kg and is currently the only practical energy storage solution capable of doubling the energy density (260 Wh/kg) of current lithium-ion cells. Furthermore, the primary cathode material for a Li-S battery is sulfur, which is abundant and of low cost. The Li-S battery does not contain high-cost and environmentally less sustainable rare metal elements, such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese.

A combination of extremely low sulfur cost and exceptional energy density ensures that a battery cost less than $65/kWh is now well within reach. The EV battery cost of $6,500 for a 100 kWh battery pack (providing a driving range of 500 miles) will soon be comparable to the cost of a combustion engine, making electric vehicles truly affordable even without a government subsidy.

Solidion continues to develop effective solutions capable of resolving the major technical issues that have thus far impeded full commercialization of Li-S barriers; these solutions include graphene/elastomer-protected lithium metal anode, 3D graphene-protected sulfur cathode, and quasi-solid or solid-state electrolyte. These solutions are protected by a superior IP portfolio, including 100+ US patents and numerous international patents.

SOURCE: Solidion