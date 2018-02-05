SMMT: New van registrations

The UK’s new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market fell -4.2% in January 2018, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The decline amounts to just 888 fewer vans being driven off forecourts in the first month of the year, compared with 2017.

Car-derived vans weighing less than 2.0 tonnes saw a double digit decline, with demand falling by -28.9% against January 2017. Meanwhile, the rest of the market remained steady, with pickups and large vans falling by -2.3% and -1.8% respectively, and medium vans weighing 2.0-2.5 tonnes registering an uplift of 1.2%.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “With business confidence continuing to be affected by economic and political uncertainty, this decline comes as no surprise. Despite this, the UK van market remains at a very high level and, although purchasing patterns are cyclical they do fluctuate with business confidence, so we continue to look to government to improve conditions so the sector can grow.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.