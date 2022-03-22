SkyDrive and Suzuki to collaborate on business and technology of flying cars

SkyDrive Inc. and Suzuki Motor Corporation today jointly announced a partnership for the commercialization of flying cars

SkyDrive Inc. (hereinafter SkyDrive) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter Suzuki) today jointly announced a partnership for the commercialization of flying cars*.

SkyDrive is a leading manufacturer of flying cars in Japan and is currently engaged in the development of a compact, two-seating electric-powered flying car with plans for full-scale production.

Suzuki is one of Japan’s leading automakers with expertise that includes manufacturing and selling compact cars in international markets.

SkyDrive and Suzuki will start consideration to collaborate in areas of business and technology that include technology R&D, planning of manufacturing and mass-production systems, development of overseas markets with an initial focus on India, and promotion of efforts to attain carbon neutrality.

SkyDrive aims to begin air taxi service during the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, Japan, as well as to initiate service in other regions of Japan.

Suzuki, which has the company motto “Develop products of superior value by focusing on the customer,” currently offers products in three mobility categories — automobiles, motorcycles, and outboard motors. The company aims to remain indispensable to people by staying closely attuned to lives and providing mobility. The partnership with SkyDrive will provide Suzuki with opportunities to explore and potentially add flying cars as a fourth mobility business.

* Flying cars are formally known as eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft. eVTOL are characterized by electrification, a fully autonomous autopilot, and vertical takeoff and landing. As a new advancement in the field of mobility, the development of flying cars is being promoted in many countries around the world. In Japan, the Public-Private Council for Air Mobility Revolution was established in 2018 with meetings held since then. The project is expected to lead to taxi services in urban areas, new means of transportation for remote islands and mountainous areas, and emergency transportation in times of disaster. A roadmap has been formulated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) for the start of business in 2023 and full-scale deployment in 2030.

SOURCE: Suzuki