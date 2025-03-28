Škoda Elroq RS: First teaser, world premiere details and public debut at Milan Design Week

Teaser reveals the first design details of the most powerful Elroq variant

Škoda Auto has released a teaser clip of the all-new Elroq RS, offering a first glimpse of both its exterior and interior. The world premiere of the most dynamic Elroq model will take place on 3 April at 10:00 CET, streamed live on Škoda’s official YouTube channel. The Elroq RS will then make its public exhibition debut at Milan Design Week 2025, running from 8 to 13 April.

The teaser showcases key exterior and interior highlights, including a range of black design elements that are characteristic of Škoda’s RS models. Like all Elroq variants, the RS features the new high-gloss black Tech-Deck Face. The Elroq RS will also be available in the RS-specific Mamba Green finish.

The world premiere will be streamed live on Škoda’s YouTube channel on 3 April at 10:00 CET, with the full press kit available in the Media Room section of the Škoda Storyboard at the same time.

Following its digital unveiling, the sportiest version of the all-electric compact SUV will make its public exhibition debut in Italy at Milan Design Week 2025 in the Padiglione d’Arte Contemporanea gallery in the Porta Venezia Design District. The exhibition, open to visitors from 8 to 13 April, will feature the Elroq RS as the centrepiece of an immersive pathway, aligning with Škoda’s Be More Elroq campaign. To mark the 130th anniversary of the founding of the Mladá Boleslav car manufacturer, the official unveiling of Botas sneakers based on Škoda Modern Solid design principles will also take place during the exhibition. These sneakers were created in collaboration with the Škoda Auto design team. One of the three planned models will be worn by members of the Škoda organizational team during the event.

SOURCE: Škoda