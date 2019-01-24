ŠKODA AUTO produced more vehicles in the Czech Republic in 2018 than ever before in its 124-year history. In total, 886,100 vehicles ran off the production lines at the Mladá Boleslav and Kvasiny factories. This result corresponds to an increase of 3.3% compared to the previous year (2017: 858,100 vehicles) and is the outcome of consistently modernizing and expanding the Czech production sites. In order to secure the long-term future of the automotive sector in the Czech Republic, the manufacturer plans to invest two billion euros in electromobility and new mobility services by 2025. With an endowment fund of more than 30 million euros for Mladá Boleslav, ŠKODA is also supporting long-term infrastructure projects to boost the attractiveness of the region.

Michael Oeljeklaus, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Production and Logistics, emphasizes: “The automotive industry is by far the most important economic sector for the Czech Republic. It contributes 9 percent to the Czech Republic’s gross domestic product. The automotive industry accounted for around 25 percent of all Czech exports in 2018. We are proud of the fact that the ŠKODA brand is one of the country’s economic pillars and almost two-thirds of all cars produced in the Czech Republic rolled off our production lines last year.”

Bohdan Wojnar, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Human Resources, adds: “The production record is a credit to our employees’ skills and flexibility at the Czech sites. Their outstanding performance on a daily basis at the Mladá Boleslav and Kvasiny factories and the Vrchlabí component factory as well as the productive talks with our social partner make it possible for our company to succeed.”

A total of 886,100 vehicles left the car manufacturer’s Czech plants in 2018. ŠKODA AUTO exceeded the previous year’s strong result by 3.3% (2017: 858,100 vehicles). ŠKODA produces the brand’s best-selling model, the OCTAVIA, in Mladá Boleslav. 258,000 units in the model series were built at this plant in 2018. In addition to the compact model, the KAROQ, FABIA and RAPID models are produced at the main factory. The car manufacturer produces the ŠKODA SUPERB and the SUV models KODIAQ and KAROQ in Kvasiny. In May 2018, ŠKODA expanded its production site in the Hradec Králové region to include a multifunctional competence centre costing 13.5 million euros. This year, the series production of the ŠKODA SUPERB with plug-in hybrid drive will be launched at this location.

SOURCE: ŠKODA