Škoda Auto achieves best February result in its history

ŠKODA AUTO delivered 92,800 vehicles to customers worldwide in February, an increase of 14.3% compared to the same period of the previous year (February 2017: 81,200 vehicles), and the best February result in its 123-year history. The Czech carmaker posted particularly strong growth in China (+30.6%), Germany (+17.6%), Russia (+38.6%) and Turkey (+79.3%). In addition to the international bestseller OCTAVIA, the two SUV models KAROQ and KODIAQ also made significant contributions to the strong overall result.

“ŠKODA AUTO’s growth continues with another record month. Demand for the ŠKODA KAROQ and KODIAQ continues to increase, making our young SUV range a key pillar of our success,” says Alain Favey, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing. “Our new, attractive models will provide us with fresh growth impetus, setting the stage for a successful future.”

At the International Motor Show 2018 in Geneva, the car manufacturer from Mladá Boleslav is presenting the ŠKODA VISION X study, and the comprehensively revised ŠKODA FABIA also celebrates its world premiere. With the ŠKODA KODIAQ Laurin & Klement, the top model in the popular SUV series is presented to the public for the first time.

In Western Europe, ŠKODA AUTO achieved 38,300 deliveries in February, an increase of 10.2% over the same month of the previous year (February 2017: 34,800 vehicles). Deliveries in the strongest European single market, Germany, increased to 14,800 vehicles (February 2017: 12,600 vehicles; +17.6%). ŠKODA AUTO also achieved double-digit growth rates in Italy (2,600 vehicles; +18.6%), France (2,300 vehicles; +20.7%), Austria (2,300; +18.4%), the Netherlands (1,400 vehicles; +19.9%), Norway (700 vehicles; +30.2%) and Greece (200 vehicles; +43.3%).

In Central Europe, deliveries rose to 18,400 vehicles, up 6.1% on the same period last year (February 2017: 17,400 vehicles). Last month, ŠKODA AUTO delivered 8,300 vehicles in the domestic market of the Czech Republic, up 1.5% on the same period of 2017 (February 2017: 8,200 vehicles). In Slovakia (1,800 vehicles; +10.6%), Hungary (1,100 vehicles; +15.8%) and Croatia (400 vehicles; +44.5%), ŠKODA AUTO achieved double-digit growth rates.

In Eastern Europe excluding Russia, unit deliveries grew by 10.8% year-on-year to 3,100 vehicles (February 2017: 2,800 vehicles). The manufacturer posted particularly strong growth in Romania (900 vehicles; +22.8%). and Bulgaria (300 vehicles; +32.3%).

In Russia, deliveries to customers increased by 38.6% to 5,900 vehicles (February 2017: 4,300 vehicles).

In China – ŠKODA AUTO’s largest global market – the Czech brand achieved an increase of 30.6% to 19,600 vehicles (February 2017: 15,000 vehicles).

In Turkey, the manufacturer recorded significant growth, increasing by 79.3% to 2,200 vehicles (February 2017: 1,200 vehicles).

In India, ŠKODA AUTO delivered 16.8% more cars in comparison to the same month last year, with deliveries increasing to 1,400 vehicles (February 2017: 1,200 vehicles).

ŠKODA AUTO deliveries in February 2018 (in units, rounded off, listed by model; +/- in percent compared to February 2018):

ŠKODA OCTAVIA (31,800; +11.1 %)

ŠKODA FABIA (16,400; -1.9 %)

ŠKODA RAPID (14,500; -3.2 %)

ŠKODA KODIAQ (10,200; +>500 %)

ŠKODA SUPERB (11,300; +3.2 %)

ŠKODA YETI (1,300; -78.8 %)

ŠKODA KAROQ (4,700; -)

ŠKODA CITIGO (Only sold in Europe: 2,600; +10.6 %)

