SKF equips Jeep Compass with wheel hub bearings

The sophisticated Jeep Compass, the new compact sport utility vehicle from FCA, is equipped with SKF’s third-generation, premium quality, front- and rear-wheel hub-bearing units (HBU3).

HBU3 is a lightweight wheel bearing system combining high levels of performance with reduced friction. Innovative features, such as a double-row angular contact ball bearing, optimised contact angles and post-assembly machined rotating flanges, have helped reduced vibrations and noise during braking to result in a more comfortable driving experience.

“Our SKF bearings are designed to meet robust FCA performance requirements and contribute to an efficient, comfortable and smooth driving experience,” says Andrea Reisoli-Matthieu, SKF Account Director for FCA. “We offer FCA value by providing a consistently high level of engineering competence and service delivery in each region.”

SKF is manufacturing the HBU3 for the Jeep Compass at its facilities in Busan, Korea, and Cajamar, Brazil. SKF will also supply engine and gearbox seals for the Jeep Compass.

The Jeep Compass agreement extends SKF’s relationship with FCA. The company already supplies parts to other FCA vehicles sold in Europe, Latin America and North America.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.