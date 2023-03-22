Sixth generation Camaro bows out, Chevrolet announces final Collector’s Edition

After nine strong model years in the market, with hundreds of thousands sold, the sixth generation Chevrolet Camaro will retire at the conclusion of model year 2024

After nine strong model years in the market, with hundreds of thousands sold, the sixth generation Chevrolet Camaro will retire at the conclusion of model year 2024.The final sixth generation Camaros will come off the assembly line at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Michigan in January 2024.

Available in coupe and soft-top convertible variants, this latest generation Camaro is known for supreme athleticism and composure. Magnetic Ride Control became available on the Camaro SS in the sixth generation and track-focused 1LE packages proliferated through all levels of the lineup for the first time. The ultimate street-legal track Camaro, the 650 horsepower ZL1 1LE, produced the fastest time for any Camaro around GM’s Milford Road Course at the company’s Milford Proving Ground in Michigan.

Whether it is picking up awards for on-road performance, or race wins and championships at tracks across the world, Camaro has demonstrated Chevrolet’s ability to win in the most demanding environments.

“As we prepare to say goodbye to the current generation Camaro, it is difficult to overstate our gratitude to every Camaro customer, Camaro assembly line employee and race fan,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Global Chevrolet. “While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story.”

Chevrolet will celebrate this storied nameplate with the addition of the Collector’s Edition package on the 2024 Camaro RS and SS, and on a limited number of ZL1 equipped vehicles available in North America. The Collector’s Edition pays homage to Camaro, resurfacing ties that date back to the development of the first generation Camaro in the 1960s, most notably the program’s initial code name: Panther.

More information on the 2024 Camaro line and Collector’s Edition package will be available closer to the start of orders this summer.

Since our founding days with Louis Chevrolet, performance always has been and will continue to be an integral part of Chevrolet’s DNA. From Corvette to Colorado and Silverado ZR2, to Tahoe RST and Blazer EV SS1, the brand will continue to offer a range of exhilarating vehicles for the street, the track and off-road.

Motorsports

Chevrolet campaigns the sixth generation Camaro in a variety of series, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO, NHRA and the Supercars Championship. Camaro will continue to compete on track, working with motorsports sanctioning bodies to ensure Chevrolet’s presence in racing moving forward.

“Chevrolet’s products and our relationship with our customers benefit from motorsports,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president, Performance and Motorsports. “Our plan is to continue to compete and win at the highest levels of auto racing.”

SOURCE: Chevrolet