Silk Way Rally 2017: IVECO on podium again with Dutchman Ton Van Genugten and his Trakker Evolution

The third stage of Silk Way Rally 2017 took the competitors across the border into Kazakhstan after a “special” of about 330 km and a total distance of 876,39 km. The three IVECO trucks completed the last of the three stages hosted in Russian territory in the top ten of the overall ranking. Once again, Ton Van Genugten was the man of the day as he finished just 3m39s behind the first. He drove carefully without taking risks and this tactic paid off: after the slippery tracks of the first two stages and the amazing passages of across the river, the experienced Dutchman is now in fifth place in the truck category overall ranking.

Gerard De Rooy, behind the wheel of his completely renovated IVECO Powerstar, finished the third stage in 8th position: “I enjoyed very much today’s stage from Ufa to Kostanay, even though we had to drive carefully and not as fast as we would have wanted” – said the Team leader.

The third teammate, Artur Ardavichus on board his IVECO Powerstar #310, finished the stage in 3h50m57s, placing the truck in the top ten (in 9th position). For the Kazakh pilot, the new entry in Team PETRONAS De Rooy IVECO, this was the first stage run in his country of origin.

Today, Tuesday 11th, Team PETRONAS de Rooy IVECO will be engaged in the fourth leg, which will take them from Kostanay to Astana. This will be the first stage of the rally raid with two selective sections.

The first part starts on a rather fast soil track and becomes increasingly difficult as it runs on the banks of a big river and finishes in Kazakh farmland. The second part, also in farmland, is fast. Competitors will then drive 342 km of road sections to reach the capital of Kazakhstan.

Stage 3 results – Silk Way Rally 2017

1. Siarhei Viazovich (Maz) 3h33m14s

2. Martin Kolomy (Tatra) +0m55s

3. Ton Van Genugten (IVECO) +3m39s

4. Dmitry Sotnikov (Kamaz) +4m34s

5. Airat Mardeev (Kamaz) +5m27s

——

8. Gerard De Rooy (IVECO) +17m07s

9. Artur Ardavichus (IVECO) +17m43s

Overall classification – Silk Way Rally 2017

1. Martin Kolomy (Tatra) 6h45m07s

2. Anton Shibalov (Kamaz) +2m40s

3. Dmitry Sotnikov (Kamaz) +5m13s

4. Airat Mardeev (Kamaz) +8m21s

5. Ton Van Genugten (IVECO) +10m41s

6. Gerard De Rooy (IVECO) +10m47s

7. Artur Ardavichus (IVECO) +12m41s

Starting order for SS4 – 11th July

—–

07.16h Siarhei Viazovich (Maz)

07.22h Martin Kolomy (Tatra)

07.24h Ton Van Genugten (IVECO)

——

07.42 Gerard De Rooy (IVECO)

07.43 Artur Ardavichus (IVECO)

​

