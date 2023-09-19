Siemens chooses Monta as preferred EV charging software provider for corporate fleets

Partnership enables Siemens to become a one-stop-shop solutions provider of e-mobility services for corporate fleet and facility management

Siemens and the electric vehicle (EV) charging platform provider Monta have partnered to facilitate the expansion of charging infrastructure across Europe. Siemens will use Monta’s Charge Point Management System to manage its own fleet and charging points, as well as to serve customers with a fully-fledged solution for EV charging at work, in public and at home, enabling high availability.

The partnership enables Siemens to become a one-stop-shop solutions provider of e-mobility services to corporate fleet operators. By using Monta’s CPMS as an operating system, Siemens can accelerate its ambition to make e-mobility part of everyday life by building up a pan-European infrastructure for corporate fleet and facility managers, offering charging services for their company car drivers, pool car drivers and employees.

The CPMS supports charge point operation, including load balancing, charger availability (e.g., private/public), charger accessibility (e.g., reservation), and pricing. The operating system includes fleet management, smart access rights, and automatic home reimbursement. It also offers multiple payment options (Apple Pay Google Pay, credit card, etc.) for drivers. Siemens offers the solution as a managed service and takes care of setting up and monitoring the system on behalf of the customers. A mobile app with enhanced functionalities creates a convenient charging experience.

“We’re excited to be working together with Monta, integrating their innovative, feature-filled software into our offerings. This supports our ambitions to further expand EV charging infrastructure”, said Markus Mildner, CEO eMobility at Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

Monta’s CEO, Casper Rasmussen, is excited to collaborate with industry leader Siemens. “We’re proud to be working together with a well-renowned company like Siemens who has been making a long-lasting positive impact on our society for decades. Together, we can accelerate the buildout of a pan-European charging network where EV drivers and charging point owners alike experience a smooth EV charging experience,” said Rasmussen, CEO, CTO & Co-founder of Monta.

