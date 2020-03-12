Setra DT offers luxurious comfort on two levels

Panoramic glass roofs, leather seats and plenty of space for on-board service. Schuy Exclusiv Reisen GmbH & Co KG in Elz and Hörmann-Reisen GmbH in Augsburg are expanding their exclusive touring coach fleets with the new S 531 DT.

Schuy Exclusiv Reisen is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the acquisition of a new S 531 DT. The Setra double-decker bus with a panoramic glass roof is the latest addition to the bistro bus fleet of the premium travel specialist from Central Hessen. The touring coach, which has been awarded the “Five Star Superior” rating, can seat 42 passengers on the upper deck in leather armchairs with adjustable luxury head restraints and individually adjustable leg rests. On the lower deck passengers can sit comfortably on 16 seats at four tables.

In the bistro area, an on-board attendant can serve passengers a freshly tapped beer for example during the journey. In addition, a coffee machine, baking oven, convection oven, dishwasher, freezer and crockery are available for the on-board service.

State-of-the-art driver assistance systems ensure maximum safety for the bus driver and passengers, for example Sideguard Assist, which provides assistance when turning. It uses radar sensors to monitor the lane to the right of the bus over its entire length and warns the driver about pedestrians, cyclists and stationary obstacles in the turning path.

Schuy Exclusiv Reisen was founded in 1980 by Heinz and Hildegard Schuy, who rented buses for their travel services. Today, the company is managed in the second generation by son Marco Schuy and his wife Mirjam and has 60 employees.

Hörmann is a climate-positive bus tour operator

Stuttgart / Augsburg. The two S 531 DT expand the Setra touring coach fleet of the Bavarian company Hörmann-Reisen GmbH. Each 5-star double-decker bus has a total of 68 seats and a panoramic glass roof. The spacious kitchenette has stowage space for trolleys used by the service personnel to serve breakfast and snacks to passengers.

A comprehensive package of driver assistance systems ensures maximum safety for the three-axle buses, which are mainly used for long-distance travel and transfers to cruise ports. These include Active Brake Assist ABA 4, which warns of collisions with moving pedestrians and automatically initiates partial braking if necessary.

The family business from Augsburg was the first climate-positive bus tour operator to be awarded a label by the cross-industry sustainability consultant Fokus Zukunft. “Even though buses are the most environmentally friendly means of transport, they are not entirely without emissions. This is why we make a voluntary cost-neutral contribution to climate protection for our guests for all bus routes,” explains Managing Director Philipp Hörmann. As a carbon-neutral company, Hörmann is supporting a reforestation project in South America.

SOURCE: Daimler