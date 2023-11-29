Sensata to unveil new electrification initiative at CES 2024

Sensata Technologies, a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensors, sensor-rich solutions and electrical protection devices used in mission-critical systems that create valuable business insights for customers, will showcase innovative technologies and a portfolio of impactful new products that are helping lead the world’s transformation to electrification at the upcoming 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 9-12

Sensata Technologies, a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensors, sensor-rich solutions and electrical protection devices used in mission-critical systems that create valuable business insights for customers, will showcase innovative technologies and a portfolio of impactful new products that are helping lead the world’s transformation to electrification at the upcoming 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 9-12.

“CES is known as the largest and most powerful tech event in the world, so it’s the ideal platform for us to demonstrate our role as a driving force toward an electrified world,” said Jennifer Slater, Senior Vice President, Automotive at Sensata. “We look forward to meeting with both existing and new customers as we demonstrate how we leverage our proven expertise, technological differentiation and reliability to best support them on their electrification journeys.”

With a rich history of innovation and building trust with customers, Sensata has helped solve mission-critical sensing and electrical protection engineering challenges for over a century. Today, Sensata enables customers to address markets responsible for 66% of greenhouse gas emissions, providing solutions to safely deliver a cleaner, more efficient and electrified and connected world.

Sensata Technologies invites attendees, media representatives, and industry partners to explore the exhibit at CES, booth 9653. Visitors to the booth can expect a firsthand look at the latest advancements in electrification technology, demonstrating the company’s dedication to shaping the future of clean energy.

A team of experts will be available to answer any questions across the broad portfolio of electrification products. Additional information on products being showcased can be previewed or meetings scheduled in advance or any time during the show by visiting https://www.sensata.com/ces-2024.

“Electrification is transforming markets and opportunities at an accelerating pace,” explained Brian Wilkie, Senior VP of Sensing Solutions at Sensata. “At Sensata, we’ve always taken on the most difficult problems in the most critical environments. “Now, we look forward to sharing how we will impact the entire electrification ecosystem.”

