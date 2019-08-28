SEAT Tarraco FR PHEV: Technology, sportiness and efficiency

SEAT is expanding the efficiency and desirability of the Tarraco, introducing plug-in hybrid powertrain technology and the sporty FR trim. The Tarraco plug-in hybrid is a demonstration of SEAT strategy towards electrification, which will include six electric and plug-in hybrid SEAT and CUPRA models until the beginning of 2021.

SEAT sold a record 369,500 vehicles in the first seven months of the year, with 55,200 vehicles sold in July alone, a 7.8% increase over 2018. The Tarraco is contributing to increase the company’s presence globally, and the introduction of both the FR trim and plug-in hybrid technology will be key components in achieving its targets.

“The Tarraco plug-in hybrid perfectly illustrates our move towards a more sustainable mobility, yet maintaining the dynamism and fun-to-drive, typical of any SEAT. The Tarraco will be one of the few options with a plug-in hybrid powertrain on the large SUV segment, and we believe that it has a great potential,” said Luca de Meo, President of SEAT.

Plug-in hybrid version: pure efficiency

Designed and developped at SEAT’s facilities in Martorell, the SEAT Tarraco is being produced in Wolfsburg (Germany), at the heart of the Volkswagen Group. With the introduction of the plug-in hybrid powertrain system, the SEAT Tarraco will gain added efficiency, becoming a very sustainable alternative.

The powertrain system, which comprises a 1.4 litre TSI 110 kW petrol engine, 85 kW electric motor and a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, gives drivers the adaptability of multiple driving modes. The plug-in hybrid Tarraco allows users to drive in pure-electric mode for more than 50km* should they need to, reducing tailpipe emissions to zero, or combine the petrol engine and electric motor to provide increased performance.

The technology will help the SUV – and SEAT – improve efficiency without the need to make sacrifices in dynamics or comfort.

Total output for the system is 245PS (180kW)/400Nm giving the plug-in hybrid Tarraco a top speed of 217km/h* and the ability to reach 100km/h in just 7.4 seconds*. But importantly, CO2 emissions will be below 50g/km* on the official WLTP test cycle.

SOURCE: SEAT