SEAT sales grow 18.7% in November

SEAT’s impressive sales momentum continued in November, as the Barcelona-based brand saw strong growth of 18.7% year-on-year. The carmaker again surpassed the 40,000 unit barrier last month, delivering a total of 40,400 cars, compared to 24,000 in the penultimate month of 2016. Once again, solid performance in Germany (+25.6%) and Spain (+19.8%) boosted the monthly results. In addition, other markets such as UK (+18.5%), Turkey (+58.0%), Belgium (+30%), The Netherlands (+29.5%) and Poland (+29.1%) also performed strongly.

SEAT’s global sales have gone up by 14.7% so far this year, with just one month left of 2017. From January to November, SEAT sold 435,500 vehicles, which is 56,000 more than in the same period of 2016 (379,500). With this result, the brand has already exceeded the sales figure achieved in all of 2016, when the year closed with almost 409,000 vehicle deliveries.

SEAT Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Wayne Griffiths pointed out that “in November, we maintained our October growth performance. We are finalising a very positive final quarter, which translates into an unbeatable end result for a year where we have become one the fastest growing brands in Europe. Surpassing the sales figure of all of 2016 when there is still a month left before concluding the year is an excellent achievement, and one we have accomplished thanks to the extension and renewal of the range and the hard work carried out by the entire team and our dealer network”.

This sales increase has led seven of SEAT’s twelve main markets to post all-time record high sales figures for the January to November period. By countries, the brand grew by 14.8% in Germany, with a total of 94,900 vehicles sold; 18.5% in the United Kingdom (52,300), 13.4% in Turkey (19,400), 16.5% in Austria (16,600), 33.7% in Switzerland (9,400), 5.8% in Israel (8,300) and by 5.2% in the Czech Republic (7,800). Furthermore, Spain remains the brand’s second largest market behind Germany with 88,400 vehicle deliveries, which is 21.3% more than in 2016.

The Ibiza, a contender in the Car of the Year Award in Europe in 2018

For the first time in its history, SEAT has one of its very own cars – the Ibiza – rubbing shoulders with six other models as a finalist in the prestigious Car of the Year Award in Europe in 2018. The winner will be announced on 8th March at the 88th International Geneva Motor Show. This recognition comes in a very special year for SEAT, as the company is about to embark on its biggest ever product offensive, which will include a third SUV, seating up to seven passengers.

