SEAT S.A. president Wayne Griffiths takes over the presidency of ANFAC

ANFAC is the Spanish Car and Truck Manufacturer's Association

SEAT S.A. president Wayne Griffiths takes over the presidency of the Spanish Car and Truck Manufacturer’s Association (ANFAC) for the next two years. Griffiths replaces José Vicente de los Mozos, a member of Renault’s global executive committee and Renault Spain Chairman.

Wayne Griffiths takes over as ANFAC president at a time of deep industry transformation towards sustainable mobility, electrification and digitalization. Spain has a significant position as a manufacturer in Europe and the world and ensuring the competitiveness of our industry is key to the country’s economy. In this regard, the industry faces major challenges linked to the distribution of funds from the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) and the development of projects, the review of car taxation, which is pending by the Executive, and the promotion of digitalization and innovation in the industry, among other issues.

Wayne Griffiths, now as the new president of ANFAC, pointed that “I assume the presidency of ANFAC at a very important and historic moment for the automotive industry in Spain. We have many challenges ahead of us in the coming years. The association’s 2020-2040 roadmap is clear in order to achieve the objectives of decarbonization through the renewal of the fleet and the promotion of electrification. In this regard, I would like to thank José Vicente de los Mozos for his work at the head of the association. My goal now is to accelerate this plan and move forward to ensure the future competitiveness of the automotive industry in Spain. It is time to commit to the transformation of this country into a sustainable mobility hub for Europe”.

Wayne Griffiths’ professional career has always been linked to the Volkswagen Group. In 1989 he began his professional career at AUDI AG in Ingolstadt and after working for two years at SEAT S.A (between 1991 and 1993) he returned to the German brand, where he held various positions of responsibility in the commercial division in different markets. In 2016 he was promoted to Vice-President Commercial of SEAT S.A. and was also one of the founders of the CUPRA brand. Griffiths has been SEAT S.A Chairman, since October 2020.

For his part, José Vicente de los Mozos, ANFAC outgoing president, said that “Over the years, the work of the association to defend the interests of the automotive industry in Spain has been very important for the recognition and appreciation of the fact that it represents 11% of GDP and 60% of the industrial sector in Spain. Our shared objective has always been to turn the automotive industry into a country-project for Spain, to boost our competitiveness as an industry at a time of transformation towards new mobility. We are on the way, but we have to go faster because the countries around us are already making progress in these challenges and we cannot spoil the jewel that is the automotive industry in Spain”.

SOURCE: SEAT