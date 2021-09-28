SEAT further electrifies range with launch of SEAT MÓ eScooter 125

Today, SEAT MÓ marks a significant step in the brand’s shift towards meeting the demands of urban electric mobility with the introduction of the electric moped, eScooter 125

The SEAT MÓ eScooter 125, equivalent to a 125cc motorcycle, is priced at £4,996 per unit with the Government’s OLEV EV Grant included or available for £95 per month (48 months) on hire purchase, making it an affordable alternative for those looking to move through the city with ease.

To further simplify ownership, the eScooter 125’s battery can be charged in situ or be removed and placed nearer to a plug socket for convenient and safe charging.

Urban mobility has changed significantly in the last few years. The MÓ fuses dynamism, urban design, bold, contemporary looks, with an incredibly low cost of ownership, to offer a vehicle that fits right at home in the city, appealing to a wide audience and a new generation of customer.

Richard Harrison, Managing Director, SEAT UK, explained: “SEAT MÓ is our answer to the demands of modern urban mobility. With the UK Government’s 2030 deadline to consider, a two-wheeled electric vehicle is the perfect way to evolve the SEAT offering and move away from the conventional. This is a definitive next step on our electrification journey.”

The initial SEAT MÓ offering sees the eScooter 125 available to order at 24 selected UK SEAT retailers* from today.

All-electric drive

Integrated into the SEAT MÓ’s rear wheel is an 9kW electric motor (peak power) – equivalent to a 125cc motorcycle or scooter – that produces 240Nm of torque, giving the city electric motorcycle a top speed of up to 59mph (95km/h) and a 0-31mph (50km/h) acceleration time of only 3.9 seconds.

Customers can choose between three driving modes: City, Sport and Eco, as well as a reverse gear to make manoeuvring simpler.

The SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 has a range of up to 85 miles (137km) (WMTC) on a single charge of its removable 5.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Thanks to the innovative design of the pack, the battery can be easily and fully charged in six to eight hours from any standard 240V home socket.

The perfect charging solution

The removable battery pack means finding easy access to a charger will never prove to be a problem again. The battery’s ‘click-and-go’ patented system is a sure-fire way to combat range anxiety.

For easy transportation of the 40kg weight of the battery pack, once removed, the eScooter 125 designers have carefully crafted an extendable handle and a set of caster wheels to enable the driver to pull the pack along to the nearest charging point – wherever this happens to be. Plus, the battery has an integrated 55W heater that operates while it’s charging.

Monitoring the battery pack is a state-of-the-art Battery Management System (BMS) that checks the cell voltage, the number of battery charges and discharges, and the temperature of the unit.

Eco-friendly braking and performance

The SEAT MÓ benefits from a Combined Braking System (CBS), alongside regenerative braking and a reverse gear.

With the ventilated disc brakes on the front and rear tyres (260 and 240mm, respectively), the CBS provides excellent control through the corners. By using the left-hand brake, the brakes on both wheels are applied, while using the right-hand brake only applies the front but engages the regenerative braking – amplifying the braking effect and recharging the battery.

The electric motorcycle also has supreme ride quality thanks to its hydraulic damping suspension system perfectly balancing the eScooter 125’s manageable 152kg weight (with driver and battery).

Design and equipment

It’s not all about mobility with the SEAT MÓ. The eScooter 125 boasts a striking, modern look arriving on UK shores with three different colours available: Daring Red, Dark Aluminium, and Oxygen White. The dynamic array of colours perfectly complements the MÓ’s LED daytime running lights and integrated turn signals.

Alongside the bold aesthetic, the MÓ is also brilliantly practical, featuring a central stand, a side stand, and a substantial under-seat compartment that can hold two full-sized helmets.

The LCD display provides the driver with clear information on speed, state of charge, remaining range, temperature, time, and two trip recorders.

Connectivity

At SEAT, using technology to its full potential is always the highest priority. The SEAT MÓ is certainly a product of this intention as the electric motorcycle comes with an On-Board Unit (OBU) with SIM which can connect to a smartphone app.

Via the app, drivers can gain easy access to vehicle information, including insight into the location or charging status of the motorcycle, journey history, and how much carbon saved has been saved each trip.

Accessories

SEAT is also offering a selection of accessories to complement the SEAT MÓ. Drivers can get their hands on a MÓ stylised jet helmet (S, M, L, and XL), winter gloves and summer gloves (S, M, L, and XL), a 39-litre rear top box, a trunk support, a mobile case holder, a high protection screen, a disc brake lock, and the Cosmo Connected safety system.

As an additional safety feature, the Cosmo Connected system is a removable and adaptable rear light for all types and sizes of helmet that also connects to a mobile application. The device not only incorporates visual safety through an integrated brake and warning light, but also provides an emergency call function to assistance services and relatives in the event of an accident, as well as transmission of GPS data. Cosmo Connected can act independently for other services.

SOURCE: SEAT