Scania will deliver bus system for Ouagadougou

To strengthen public transport in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou, Scania and RATP Group have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Burkina Faso to establish a modern and efficient bus system with 460 buses and 90 coaches.

Traffic will start next year with the delivery of the first 225 buses. The project includes supplying buses and coaches, establishing a bus depot, building bus stops and bus lanes as well as training drivers and service technicians. In collaboration with RATP Group, Scania will ensure efficient fleet management. Scania will also work on the introduction of alternative fuels with the ultimate aim of operating the entire fleet on biodiesel and biogas.

The population of Ouagadougou – 3 million – is expected to double by 2030. At present, half of the residents travel on foot, while 80 percent of motorised trips are carried out on two wheels (mainly motorcycles), most often for lack of public transport.

The ambitious transport plan for the capital of Burkina Faso is, over the period 2018–2020, to strengthen Ouagadougou’s public transport network by deploying 550 new vehicles on current and future bus routes. Initially, the current bus system will be modernised while a future Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) with four routes is planned.

By involving RATP Group and Scania in this project, Burkina Faso has chosen to build on the expertise of two internationally recognised transport stakeholders. The RATP Group is one of the world’s five largest urban public transport companies. It will contribute its expertise on the entire mobility chain in technical, financial and training issues. In addition, RATP Group will design, supply and operate Intelligent Transport Systems, such as passenger information and ticketing systems.

The agreement was signed in Paris by Vincent Timbindi Dabilgou, Minister of Transport, Urban Mobility and Road Safety of Burkina Faso, Jérôme Harnois, President, RATP International and Christian Levin, Executive Vice President, Scania.

