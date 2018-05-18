On 22 May, Scania will host the Sustainable Transport Forum 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. The event brings together some of the world’s most influential thought leaders and decision makers. Former US Vice President Al Gore and former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Christiana Figueres, are among the keynote speakers.

Professor Johan Rockström, one of the world’s leading researchers on sustainability issues, will lead the forum. He will, together with speakers and panellists representing governments, cities, international organisations, industry, academia and civil society, stimulate discussions on defining a clear direction for sustainable transport.

The transport sector accounts for a significant share of global greenhouse gas emissions. With urbanisation and social and economic development, the need to transport people and goods increases. It is obvious that progress in the transport industry will contribute to reaching many of the sustainable development goals.

“At Scania we have made our choice. We have taken the decision to be an active leader in the shift towards sustainability in our sector. However, it is only through continued collaboration that we can achieve real change. This is why we gather leaders and decision makers at the Sustainable Transport Forum; to come together to discuss how we can unite, simplify and, most importantly, speed up the pace of change,” says Henrik Henriksson, Scania’s President and CEO.

The forum will discuss what is required to globally reach fossil-free commercial transport by 2050 at the latest, which is the speed of change required. The opportunities for change that are available already here and now will also be a topic of discussion.

“We are committed and we are convinced that we can achieve a fossil-free transport system globally by 2050 in order to meet the Paris agreement target. To make the shift happen, we need to keep challenging ourselves, our partners, our customers, their customers, policy-makers and academia. Scania wishes to be part of the solution and can substantially contribute to reaching the target,” Henriksson says.

In 2016, Scania hosted the first Sustainable Transport Forum to underline its commitment to lead the shift towards a fossil-free transport system.

