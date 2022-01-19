SAIC Audi opens the world’s largest Audi store in Shanghai

The flagship store in China offers a unique customer experience

Two floors and a total of 2,400 square meters (25,833 square feet): with the House of Progress (HoP) in Shanghai, SAIC Audi opened the biggest store of this kind in the world on January 1, 2022. As part of the dedication, the Chinese partner company presented the entire A7 L family: Along with the Audi A7 L 55 TFSI, which is being shipped starting in January, visitors were also able to experience the new Audi A7 L 45 TFSI and the concept cars Audi skysphere concept and Audi grandsphere concept.

The House of Progress is located in the SAIC Group’s headquarters in Shanghai and serves as the new SAIC Audi flagship store. It is also Audi’s first HoP in China and offers a unique customer experience: on the first floor, new products can be explored and various technology exhibits offer a fascinating brand experience. On the second floor, customers can get together in exclusive areas and linger in a lounge. Along with a coffee bar and customer lounges, there is also a parent-child area.

Between art and high-tech

The concept consists of an extraordinary combination, reminiscent of an art gallery and a technology centre and it is intended to convey Audi’s philosophy: emotional aesthetics in conjunction with technology that puts people at the center. In the exhibition, customers can learn about Audi’s history and technology. Additionally, they can discover the culture of Shanghai, the largest city in the People’s Republic of China. The atmosphere in the HoP is characterized by art and high-tech in equal measure.

Besides of the experience itself, the HoP also stands for efficient customer service and is emblematic of SAIC Audi’s quality and customer proximity in every phase of the customer lifecycle. One important component is the app that has been available since April 2021. Customers can use it to easily connect with SAIC Audi. “For our fans, the HoP is becoming an exclusive club in the city,” said Thorsten Godulla, President SAIC Audi Sales & Marketing. The company is using it to emphasize its ambitions with respect to customer service: an Audi should enrich people’s everyday lives, give customers a sense of belonging, and offer an experience that exceeds their expectations from start to finish.

Start of a new era of automotive mobility in the luxury segment

At the opening, SAIC Audi delivered the new Audi A7 L 55 TFSI to ten customers from China. Each model was specifically manufactured according to their individual desires. Afterwards, SAIC Audi delivered additional vehicles to customers in China. The entire service process is always accompanied by the Audi Butler to ensure an optimal customer experience.

The new era of automotive mobility in the luxury segment has only just begun. Starting immediately, the new Audi A7 L 45 TFSI is also available in China. The entry-level model with 180 kW (245 PS) comes with 5G communication as standard equipment and is set up with V2X functions for networked mobility. Among other things, the vehicle also offers HD Matrix 2.0 LED headlights and dynamic blinkers, cruise control (Cruise Control System, CCS), and the Audi Virtual Cockpit. Audi lane assist and the safety system Audi pre sense basic offer drivers intelligent support. “All of the vehicles feature premium quality and the sporty DNA of the Audi brand,” said Dr. Jia Mingdi, President SAIC Audi Sales & Marketing. “Extraordinary design meets the ultimate in performance and cutting-edge technology.”

“Creating a unique customer journey”

SAIC sees itself as a driver of innovation in the industry and actively seeks out collaboration with diverse partners and social actors in China. Dr. Jürgen Unser, President of Audi China: “The cooperation between Audi and SAIC is intended to create a unique customer journey that puts people at the center and offers a brand experience that stands for a unique lifestyle. In Shanghai’s House of Progress, our customers can experience what Audi represents.”

SOURCE: Audi