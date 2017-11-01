Sagar Apte, Founder & CEO, CarIQ, confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Sagar Apte, Founder and Chief Executive at CarIQ, has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Pune.

Apte has a rich and varied experience spanning 20 years in product management and marketing. He has worked in start-ups and large organisations such Ruksun, Symantec, and PubMatic.

He started CarIQ in 2013 to build India’s first connected car platform. Today CarIQ is the leading solution provider for usage based insurance in India with installations across enterprises in India and Sri Lanka. Sagar is an avid reader of history and loves driving.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.