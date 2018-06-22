Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrates largest gathering of Rolls-Royces in the world

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrates the largest gathering of Rolls-Royces in the world this weekend at the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club Annual Rally and Concours d’Elegance. The spectacular setting of Burghley House, one of England’s finest Elizabethan Houses, in Stamford, Lincolnshire, will provide the perfect backdrop for over 1000 heritage and contemporary Rolls-Royces.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will honour the occasion with a significant display of Goodwood-built Phantom, Ghost, Wraith and Dawn motor cars. The collection will include Wraith Black Badge and several highly Bespoke models. The motor cars will be hosted by a team from the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, including craftsmen and women, graduates and apprentices. In previous years the display has drawn large crowds throughout all three days of the event with their passion for the marque, particularly the latest models, evident amongst fans, enthusiasts and owners alike.

This year’s event also features a tribute to the 1948 Earl’s Court Motor Show, which celebrates the return to vehicle manufacture after World War II. A contemporary Rolls-Royce Wraith will feature in the exhibition, as a ‘car of the future’, alongside a period Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith.

Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations, Heritage and Philanthropy, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “We are delighted to support our colleagues at the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club and to present our contemporary Rolls-Royce motor cars at this spectacular event. The Club is a vital custodian of our marque’s remarkable history, and the Annual Rally and Concours d’Elegance provides unique access to some of the most important and rare motor cars in automotive history.”

An increasing number of enthusiasts are choosing to acquire a Rolls-Royce to complement their heritage collections, either commissioning a new motor car or purchasing through the company’s Provenance Programme. This is reflected by the ‘Goodwood Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Register’, which is now one of the fastest-growing sections of the Club.

The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club Annual Rally and Concours d’Elegance takes place from Friday 22 June – Sunday 24 June. The event is open to the public.

The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club caters for anyone with an interest in the motor car products of Rolls-Royce. From just 11 people at the inaugural meeting in 1957, membership is now approaching 10,000, making it the largest club of its kind in the world. Membership is open to owners and non-owners alike and members are drawn from all walks of life and from most countries of the world. Details can be found at www.rrec.org.uk.

