Ricardo wins quality award from China’s PATAC for 48V powertrain control software

Marking the conclusion of a highly successful three-year collaboration on 48V hybrid powertrain technology, PATAC – the Shanghai based joint venture between General Motors and SAIC Motor – has recognized Ricardo for ‘Supplier Best Software Quality’

PATAC commissioned Ricardo to assist with the development and demonstration of 48V powertrain technology commencing in 2015. Ricardo’s responsibilities included 48V systems requirements specification and design, hybrid control unit algorithm development and software testing, vehicle system testing, functional safety compliance and development for China 6 emissions OBD compliance. The project was an excellent demonstration of Ricardo’s capability for technology delivery and international reach, with work initially managed out of the company’s UK technical centres but transitioned to local project management and delivery from the Ricardo Shanghai Technical Centre as the project progressed.

“On behalf of Ricardo I would like to thank PATAC for the award of Best Supplier Software Quality,” commented Ricardo Asia president Gary Tan. “This project has demonstrated Ricardo’s strong technical capabilities in 48V hybrid powertrain and control systems technology. It also highlights the increased depth and breadth of local delivery capacity at our expanded Shanghai Technical Centre, enabling us to deliver highly complex engineering projects such as this in China. We look forward to continuing our very positive collaboration with PATAC on all aspects of powertrain electrification, as well as with our many other clients both in China and worldwide.”

