rFpro joins ASAM and supports development of a new simulation standard

rFpro joins ASAM, the automotive industry’s renowned standardisation organisation

We are pleased to announce rFpro’s membership of the Association for Standardization of Automation and Measuring Systems (ASAM) and our active participation in the OpenMATERIAL project.

ASAM is a renowned standardisation organisation that brings together experts from OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, tool vendors, engineering service providers and research institutes. Its mission is to establish common standards for the development and testing of automotive systems. In the simulation domain, it aims to provide a complete set of standards for simulation-based testing of automated driving functions.

“We are delighted to become ASAM’s latest member and look forward to collaborating with the organisation to help shape the future of simulation,” said Peter Daley, Managing Director of rFpro. “Defining material properties is a key strength for rFpro so we are keen to be involved in the OpenMATERIAL project to help direct and progress this standard. Material definitions have been loosely structured to date, so standardising this would bring huge benefits to the industry, particularly for the development of virtual sensor models that are critical to the testing and training of automated driving systems.”

Marius Dupuis, ASAM’s CEO said, “We are pleased to accept rFpro as a member of ASAM and welcome their active participation in the OpenMATERIAL project. Its expertise in material property modelling will undoubtedly provide an important contribution to the project.”

The OpenMATERIAL project, initiated by BMW Group and supported by leading industry players including rFpro, Volvo Technology AB, and others, aims to address the growing demand for precise modelling of material properties in simulation environments. With the proliferation of non-image-based sensors in automated driving functions, such as lidar and radar, standardising material properties becomes paramount for ensuring consistency and reliability across simulation platforms.

Through its participation in the OpenMATERIAL project, rFpro seeks to contribute its extensive expertise in material property modelling to drive the development of standardised formats.

rFpro, which is compliant with all relevant ASAM simulation standards, offers an extensive library of highly accurate real-world digital twin models, complete with OpenDRIVE networks. These capabilities enable seamless integration with various simulation tools and support the activation of OpenSCENARIO® tests within any of its models.

These efforts align with rFpro’s commitment to advancing simulation technology and maintaining its industry-leading position in simulating real-world objects. rFpro’s involvement in the OpenMATERIAL project complements its ongoing partnership in the Sim4CAMSens consortium. It is a CCAV-funded (Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles) initiative aimed at enabling accurate representation of automated driving system sensors in simulation. A part of the project is to correlate simulated material properties with real-world measurements.

SOURCE: rFpro