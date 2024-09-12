Research Cooperation: BMW Group and University of Zagreb Optimize Battery Cell Production with Artificial Intelligence

Innovations often arise where experts from different areas and organizations come together. This is exactly what is happening now as part of a research cooperation between the BMW Group’s Battery Cell Competence Center (BCCC) and the University of Zagreb’s Regional Center of Excellence for Robotic Technology (CRTA).

The two partners are jointly developing solutions to improve the production of battery cells using artificial intelligence (AI). Doctoral candidates and students at the University of Zagreb are collecting and structuring existing production data. Based on this data, AI models are created that can identify certain patterns in the data. This allows them to make predictions on how production can be further optimized in terms of performance, quality and costs.

Battery cell know-how along the entire value chain

The BMW Group bundles its battery cell know-how in its competence centers in Munich and Parsdorf. At the Battery Cell Competence Center (BCCC) in the north of Munich, battery cells for future generations of high-voltage batteries are developed and manufactured in small quantities. State-of-the-art laboratories, research facilities and prototyping facilities cover the know-how along the entire battery cell value chain. The BCCC is complemented by the Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Parsdorf. The best battery cell from the BCCC is scaled towards a series process at the pilot line in Parsdorf. The close, cross-departmental cooperation between development, purchasing and production uniquely links product and process at the BMW Group.

The importance of European knowledge exchange

The University of Zagreb contributes its expertise in the fields of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and computer science to this project. Both partners benefit from the continuous exchange of knowledge: “As a university, we offer the BMW Group access to the latest research results and innovative ideas, while our students benefit from the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in practice,” says Zdenko Tonković, Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture at the University of Zagreb.

Promoting young talents

Another aspect of this cooperation is the promotion of young talents. “Through this joint project, we inspire students for the BMW Group and the innovative work in our battery cell competence centers,” explains Moritz Poremba, Head of Battery Cell Recycling Technology Development at the BMW Group. “Of course, we also hope to attract young talents to our company.” The students benefit from the cooperation through intensive mentoring and the opportunity to expand their professional network in the industry. This increases their attractiveness on the job market and offers them excellent career opportunities. The cooperation between the BMW Group and the University of Zagreb strengthens the innovative power and competitiveness of both partners.

