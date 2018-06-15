Repeat winner: Opel Zafira Value Champion 2018

Yet another title for the collection: the Opel Zafira is once again “Value Champion”. Independent market observers Schwacke and car magazine Auto Bild honoured the vehicles with the most stable value in Germany yesterday evening. After taking first place last year, the Zafira again won the title in the compact van category. With a residual value of 53.61 per cent after four years and 80,000 kilometres, the Zafira[1] again takes the top spot in the Schwacke forecast. The flexible Opel van is a regular contender for this recognition of value stability: the model range has now won the coveted prize for the fifth time.

“The Opel Zafira is the best example of how reliable the vehicles from Rüsselsheim are. Our compact van shines not only with its versatile seating concept for up to seven passengers, but also with its value retention. Our commitment is to make state-of-the-art cars and technologies affordable for our customers. This includes cost-effectiveness. And the Schwacke experts confirm that the Zafira really pays off,” said Jürgen Keller, Executive Director Sales, Marketing and Aftersales Germany at the award ceremony in Berlin.

The Opel ADAM[2] and the Opel Insignia Grand Sport[3] are also among the leaders in their respective segments. The individual urban car captured second place in this year’s mini-car category (56.66 per cent residual value) and the dynamic, elegant Insignia Grand Sport limousine took an exemplary third spot in the mid-size class (52.30 per cent residual value).

Once a year, Schwacke distinguishes the models that have the lowest depreciation, with the experts giving a forecast over four years. Determining residual value is a complex process in which Schwacke also examines and evaluates the vehicle concept, quality and design, the range of equipment and trim, price, operating costs as well as the life cycle of the vehicles.

[1] Opel Zafira Business Innovation 1.6 Direct Injection Turbo with 147 kW/200 hp and Start/Stop (NEDC fuel consumption: urban 9.0-8.6 l/100 km, extra-urban 6.0-5.8 l/100 km, combined 7.1-6.8 l/100 km, 164-157 g/km CO 2 )

[2] Opel ADAM 1.2 with 51 kW/70 hp and Start/Stop (NEDC fuel consumption: urban 6.3 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.1 l/100 km, combined 4.9 l/100 km, 116-115 g/km CO 2 )

[3] Opel Insignia Grand Sport 1.6 ECOTEC Diesel with 81 kW/110 hp and Start/Stop (fuel consumption measured according to WLTP and converted to NEDC: urban 5.2 l/100 km, extra-urban 3.9 l/100 km, combined 4.4 l/100 km, 116 g/km CO 2 )

