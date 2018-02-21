Renesas Electronics unveils new Renesas Synerg website and solutions gallery for IoT developers

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the newly updated Renesas Synergy™ Platform website and Solutions Gallery that place the power of the Synergy ecosystem – from software to hardware – into the developers’ hands. The site refresh makes it easier for Renesas Synergy users to take advantage of the entire Synergy ecosystem including LTE cellular, Bluetooth® low energy, advanced Wi-Fi connectivity, and comprehensive security solutions. In addition, users now have streamlined access to powerful application solutions such as connectivity to enterprise cloud services, human machine interface, and industrial communication protocols that enable them to move their Internet of Things (IoT) designs from concept to production with confidence and scalability.

Echoing today’s popular mobile user interface experiences, the look and feel of the website and Solutions Gallery provides intuitive navigation and flow with easy ordering. Users can quickly and efficiently explore the Synergy ecosystem and access many IoT development building blocks. In addition, the Solutions Gallery offers reference designs and application projects that showcase the richness of the Synergy Platform. To enable easier access for users, the new site employs extensive cross referencing to automatically group relevant content to shorten time-to-market cycles for users in competitive markets.

Additionally, Renesas has further expanded its strategic partnerships with several additional RF hardware providers to offer reliable wireless connectivity — essential to embedded IoT design. Now with more Wi-Fi radio frequency (RF) module options added to the Synergy Solutions Gallery, system developers can easily evaluate them together with Renesas’ growing portfolio of Synergy microcontrollers (MCUs). All RF modules are available on plug-in boards that can be used with Renesas Synergy Kits and Solutions.

“The Synergy Platform has grown tremendously since its introduction – through both content from Renesas and contributions from our many trusted hardware and software partners,” said Peter Carbone, Vice President, Synergy Platform Business Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation. “Our new website and Solutions Gallery puts all the required building blocks for embedded IoT design right at our users’ fingertips, and we can’t wait to see what new innovations they will create next.”

About the Synergy Solutions Gallery

The gallery is a hub for many solutions from Renesas and partner companies including security communications technology, communication protocols, wireless drivers for cloud connectivity, development tools, kits, services and more – all compatible with the Synergy Platform. The gallery provides developers the building blocks they need in their IoT toolboxes to solve real application challenges, and cost effectively speed their products to market. Developers can browse, select, and download Renesas and third-party software with no upfront fees, using simple click-through licensing. Renesas pre-tests and verifies third-party Verified Software Add-On (VSA) software to ensure interoperability with Synergy software, while each partner tests and substantiates their Partner Project software to meet Synergy Software compatibility requirements. The Synergy Gallery provides evaluation versions of commercially licensed third-party software, and developers can acquire the license directly from the third party.

About the Synergy Platform

The Synergy Platform is the first qualified, maintained and fully supported software/hardware platform that accelerates time to market, reduces total cost of ownership, and removes the obstacles engineers face designing IoT products. It is the only embedded platform qualified using a published software quality process based on international standards. By enabling development to begin at the application programming interface level, Renesasreduces the complexity with designing security-aware connected devices and HMI systems with graphical user interfaces (GUI) and capacitive touch. The Synergy Platform consists of fully integrated software, development tools and a wide range of scalable Arm® Cortex®-M-based Synergy MCUs fully accessible through the software APIs. There are no upfront licensing fees or back-end royalties – everything is included in the purchase price of the MCU.

Availability

The new RF module options are available now. To explore the new Synergy website and Solutions Gallery, visit www.renesassynergy.com.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live—securely and safely. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power and SoC products, Renesas provides the expertise, quality, and comprehensive solutions for a broad range of Automotive, Industrial, Home Electronics, Office Automation and Information Communication Technology applications to help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.

