Renesas completes acquisition of Steradian

Renesas Electronics Corporation (“Renesas”), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Steradian Semiconductors Private Limited (“Steradian”), a fabless semiconductor company providing 4D imaging radar solutions, as of October 17, 2022.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Steradian is a start-up founded in 2016 and provides radar solutions that enable highly accurate object recognition and power efficiency in a small chip. Radar is a vital technology for ADAS, which uses a complex combination of various sensors in vehicles to detect objects. Renesas plans to capitalize on the high growth opportunities the automotive radar market offers, by expanding its automotive product portfolio with Steradian’s radar technology and extending its reach in the radar market.

The resulting automotive radar solutions will combine the new automotive radar products, Renesas’ ADAS SoCs (System-on-Chips) for processing radar signals, power management ICs (PMICs), and timing products together with software for object recognition. Together, these solutions will simplify the design of automotive radar systems and contribute to faster product development.

With the completion of the acquisition, Steradian has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas. The combination of Steradian’s leading-edge radar technology and engineering talent will boost Renesas’ sensing solution offerings in a wide array of applications including industrial systems. Renesas will bring together the best possible device combination and software to meet the growing demand for sensor technology solutions and continue to make engineers’ design work easier.

