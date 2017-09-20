Renault ZOE wins Parkers Eco Car of the Year 2018

The Renault ZOE has been awarded Best Eco Car at the Parkers New Car Awards 2018. This is further recognition for Renault’s all-electric supermini which boasts the longest range of any mainstream electric vehicle at 250 miles (NEDC).

Parkers editor Keith Adams commented: “The Renault ZOE is currently Europe’s bestselling electric car, and it’s easy to see why. Ownership is painless, and it’s great fun to drive. If your life fits an electric car, buy with confidence.”

Vincent Tourette, Managing Director, Renault UK, said of the result: “The Renault ZOE has always excelled at providing motorists with a stylish, comfortable and practical electric car at an affordable price tag. The ZOE now with the Z.E.40 battery, and its 250 mile (NEDC) autonomy, builds on this success and delivers the longest range of any mainstream electric vehicle. We’re delighted that Parkers has recognised the ZOE as a pioneer in the electric vehicle sector.”

The Parkers award add to many accolades ZOE has secured and follows the recent ‘Game Changer’ award from Autocar in May. Earlier in the year ZOE was also awarded ‘Best Electric Car 2017’ by What Car? and took the ‘Best Electric Car under £20,000’ for the fourth consecutive year. In February, the Renault ZOE was awarded ‘Best Ultra Low Emission Vehicle’ at the Fleet World Honours 2017.

With the new Z.E.40 battery, ZOE’s range is 250 miles (NEDC) – Renault estimates that in real-world driving conditions this equates to around 186 miles in summer and 124 miles in extreme cold winter conditions. ZOE Z.E.40 can charge from zero to 80 per cent full in as little as 65 minutes thanks to its patented Chameleon Charger™ that allows it to make the most of the widest range of power supplies and also keep charging times to a minimum. Renault’s Range OptimiZer technology ensures ZOE is highly efficient with its heat pump, a bi-modal braking system and Michelin ENERGY E-V tyres all as standard. The ZOE is available in 3 trims, Expression Nav, Dynamique Nav and Signature Nav, all of which are supplied with a free 7kW wall charger.

ZOE is one of three models in Renault’s diverse electric vehicle range which also includes the Twizy quadricycle and the Kangoo Van Z.E. A larger van, the Master Z.E., will join the growing line-up from early 2018.

For more information on the Renault electric vehicle range please visit www.renault.co.uk

