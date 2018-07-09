Renault Trucks Z.E. Range presented exclusively at the 2018 IAA

Renault Trucks will be exclusively presenting its new 100% electric Z.E. range at the forthcoming IAA trade show in Hanover, due to be held between 20 and 27 September 2018. On its 1,700 m2 stand, the French constructor will also be displaying vehicles from its Euro 6 range, together with its latest research and development work.

Renault Trucks will be exhibiting seven vehicles (Hall 17 Stand 21) at the 67th IAA trade show taking place between 20 and 27 September 2018 in Hanover, Germany.

The spotlight will be on electric mobility on the French constructor’s stand, as Renault Trucks will be presenting vehicles from its Z.E. range. As a pioneer in electro-mobility, Renault Trucks has just announced the launch of its second generation of 100% electric vehicles, featuring trucks designed for urban use, which visitors to the 2018 IAA will be able to view exclusively on the Renault Trucks stand, since the instructor will be displaying a Master Z.E and a D Wide Z.E., fitted with a refuse collector body.

Although Renault Trucks has long considered electro-mobility to be the answer to air quality and noise issues in cities, when it comes to long distance road transport, the French constructor is convinced that diesel will remain the dominant form of energy for many years to come. This is why Renault Trucks is continuing its research into improving the energy efficiency of diesel vehicles and will be unveiling details of its FALCON (Flexible & Aerodynamic Truck for Low CONsumption) research project at the IAA trade show.

Racing enthusiasts will be excited to see the very latest Renault Trucks limited edition on its stand, namely the T High Renault Sport Racing, set to be launched in September 2018. Limited to just 100 vehicles and with a decidedly sporty look, the T High Renault Sport Racing features Sirius yellow paint – the iconic colour of Renault Sport Racing Formula One – and the yellow and black check that forms the graphic identity of Renault Sport models. Last but not least, visitors looking for a thrill will have the opportunity of experiencing a rally raid at the wheel of a Renault Trucks K, thanks to two new driving simulators, involving virtual reality helmets and seats mounted on cylinders.

Vehicles displayed on the Renault Trucks stand:

– D Wide Z.E. 26 t, 6×2 carrier, fitted with an electric engine.

– Master Z.E. 3.1 t, fitted with an electric engine.

– D 14, 240 hp, fitted with a 5 L Euro 6 engine, xTL compatible.

– T High 520, 4×2 tractor, Renault Sport Racing limited series, fitted with a 13 L Euro 6 engine.

– T High 520 Maxispace, 4×2 tractor, fitted with a 13 L Euro 6 engine.

– T 460 Sleeper Cab, 6×2 carrier, fitted with a 11 L Euro 6 engine.

– C 480 Optitrack+ 4×2, fitted with a 13 L Euro 6 engine.

Renault Trucks Financial Services advisers will be available on the stand to offer customers personalised financing and insurance solutions.

