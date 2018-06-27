Renault Trucks unveils its second generation of electric trucks: a complete Z.E. range from 3.5 to 26T

After ten years of experimentation under actual operating conditions with its customer-partners, Renault Trucks is pleased to unveil its second generation of all-electric vehicles: the Renault Master Z.E., Renault Trucks D Z.E. and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E., a complete range from 3.5 to 26 tonnes ideally suited for use in the city. The Renault Trucks D and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. will be manufactured in the Renault Trucks plant at Blainville-sur-Orne and will arrive on the market in 2019. The Renault Master Z.E. will be available in 2018.

To keep pace with the changing face of urban transport, Renault Trucks, a pioneer in the field of electromobility, is launching its second generation of electric trucks. The Renault Trucks Z.E. line-up, consisting of the Renault Master Z.E., Renault Trucks D Z.E. and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E., ranging from 3.5 to 26 tonnes, covers the full gamut of urban uses from goods distribution and delivery to refuse collection.

Renault Trucks has been preparing for the shift to electric vehicles for the past ten years.

For Renault Trucks, electromobility was the obvious response to urban air quality and noise issues from the outset, as well as cut overall CO2 emissions.

For over ten years, the company has been field testing electric trucks with its customer-partners in order to garner crucial information about usage, battery behaviour, charging facilities and specific maintenance requirements.

These real-world tests have also enabled Renault Trucks’ customer-partners to help their own customers come to an acceptance of electric technology. Renault Trucks has over a decade of experience with all-electric trucks thanks to the Renault Maxity.

“Ten years’ ago, we were the pioneers, promoting electric trucks to improve city air quality”, explains Renault Trucks President Bruno Blin “Today we can offer a range of electric vehicles with proven performance and the experts in our network are ready to help our customers transition to electromobility. Ten years’ ago we were pioneers, today we are experts.”

Zero emission in use for unrestricted access

The latest technological advances have made electric trucks an economically viable alternative for hauliers, leading Renault Trucks to launch a complete Z.E. range.

However strict the regulations may be in urban zones, the vehicles in the Renault Trucks Z.E. operate seamlessly in compliance. They are the perfect solution to safeguard air quality and reduce congestion as they allow noise-free out-of-hours deliveries and emit neither local pollutants nor CO2.

Some prominent names in freight haulage have already opted for electromobility. One such company is XPO Logistics “At XPO, we have led by example as the transport industry becomes increasingly aware of the need for alternative power”, said Luis Gomez, managing director-transport, XPO Logistics Europe. “We commend our supplier Renault Trucks for investing in the development of electric vehicles that offer a practical way to achieve zero emissions*. Renault Trucks is shaping the future of commercial transport in an evolving regulatory environment.”

Suez is also following the release of the Renault Trucks Z.E range with interest. “We are delighted to see a competitive new industrial solution arrive on the market and to be able to partner with Renault Trucks,” explains Edouard Hénaut, executive director local authorities services at Suez. “This new electric truck offering will allow Suez to help its customers reduce their carbon footprint thanks to a zero-emission environmentally-friendly and silent refuse collection solution.”

Renault Trucks Master Z.E., available in September 2018

The Renault Trucks Master Z.E., which will be released in September 2018, is ideal for last-mile deliveries and provides access to inner-city areas even those with strict traffic restrictions. The battery of this all-electric utility vehicle takes six hours to charge.

Its loading volume is the same as a conventional diesel Renault Master as the batteries are mounted under the front seats. The Master Z.E. range comes in six variants (four panel vans and two platform cabs) designed to meet all the requirements of professionals working in urban environments.

Lastly, to protect the driver and the load and keep city-dwellers safe, the Master Z.E. is outfitted with a reversing camera, reversing radar system and wide-view mirror as standard features.

Renault Trucks D and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. for urban deliveries and refuse collection

The specially designed 16 t version of the Renault Trucks D Z.E. is ideal for urban and controlled temperature deliveries. The Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. will come in a 26 t version for efficient refuse collection. Both models will be manufactured at the Renault Trucks plant in Blainville-sur-Orne, Normandy, France in the second half of 2019.

A medium-duty Renault Trucks Z.E. vehicle has an operating range of up to 300 km depending on usage and battery configuration. The battery pack is the most expensive item when buying an electric truck. For Renault Trucks, there is no question of compromising on payload or cost-effectiveness, so different operating ranges will be available tailored to customers’ exact needs.

Thanks to rapid DC charging, the Renault Trucks D Z.E. and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. lithium-ion batteries can be fully charged in as little as one to two hours via the 150 kW Combo CCS connector. For overnight AC charging, the time to fully charge a 300-kWh battery is 12 hours. In this case, a three-phase 380V 32A industrial power socket is perfectly sufficient.

For maximum flexibility in terms of usage and bodywork, the Renault Trucks D Z.E. and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. are equipped with a power take-off and a standard mechanical interface.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

RENAULT MASTER Z.E.

-Total GVW 3.1t

-57 kW electric motor

-Maximum torque: 225 Nm

-Maximum speed: 100 km/h

-Energy storage: 33 kWh lithium-ion batteries

-Operating range on NEDC cycle: 200 km

-Real-world operating range: up to 120 km

RENAULT TRUCKS D Z.E.

-Total GVW: 16t Weight: 16.7t.

-Available wheelbases: 4,400 mm and 5,300 mm

-185 kW electric motor (130 kW continuous output)

-Maximum torque of the electric motor: 425 Nm.

-Maximum torque rear axle: 16 kNm

-Two-speed gear box

-Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries totalling 200 to 300 kWh

-Real-world operating range: up to 300 km

RENAULT TRUCKS D WIDE Z.E.

-GVW: 26 t Weight: 27 t.

-Available wheelbase: 3,900 mm

-Two electric motors with a total rating of 370 kW (260 kW continuous output)

-Maximum torque of electric motors: 850 Nm

-Maximum torque rear axle: 28 kNm.

-Two-speed gear box

-Energy storage: lithium-ion batteries, 200 kWh.

-Real-world operating range: up to 200 km

*in use