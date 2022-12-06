Renault, the first brand to integrate Waze directly into its multimedia system

Waze is now available on Nouvel Austral and Renault Megane E-Tech electric vehicles equipped with the OpenR screen and the OpenR Link multimedia system with integrated Google

Let Waze guide you, only bigger!

Renault has become the first car brand to offer the Waze application directly integrated into the vehicle’s multimedia system. The integration of Waze into the OpenR Link multimedia system, which also has Google integration, naturally offers drivers greater comfort and safety. Without using a smartphone, the driver has access to real-time traffic information, favourite routes and saved destinations on the eye-level screen. Other vehicle features and music remain accessible, even if Waze is activated. No need to worry about your smartphone or USB cable. This new experience with Waze is available in European countries for all Nouvel Austral and Mégane E-Tech electric customers equipped with the OpenR screen and the OpenR Link interface with integrated Google.

How to access the application?

Customers can easily download and install the Waze app for OpenR Link either directly from Google Play via their OpenR Link interface in their vehicle, or from their My Renault mobile app. Customers can then create a Waze account or use an existing Waze account for safe driving, always free of charge.

“Renault is the first car brand to offer Waze directly on the vehicle’s multimedia screen, without activating the smartphone. We are convinced that the large number of Waze users will appreciate this new feature when they drive the Nouvel Austral or the Mégane E-Tech electric. This is clearly in line with our strategy to offer our customers an intuitive, immersive and connected driving experience.“

Jérôme SEROR, Director of Digital Customer Experience, Renault

“As more and more Waze users join us on in-car platforms and as this type of technology continues to evolve, it is important that we provide them with the best driving experiences. That’s why we are pleased and proud to announce our partnership with Renault. The integration of Waze’s real-time routes, navigation and alerts into the screen of Renault’s next generation vehicles offers a smoother and more streamlined driving experience. We look forward to bringing this all-new driving experience to as many users around the world as possible in 2023.”

Aron DI CASTRO, Director of Marketing and Partnerships at Waze

SOURCE: Renault