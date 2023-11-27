Renault: Scenic E-Tech electric, finalist for Car of the Year 2024

Scenic E-Tech electric has secured a place on the shortlist of seven nominees for the Car of the Year 2024 trophy

Renault is proud to reach the final of the European Car of the Year 2024 award. After Austral in 2022 and Megane E-Tech electric in 2021, it is now the turn of Scenic E-Tech electric to be one of the seven finalists. The jury consists of 59 journalists from 22 countries who have carefully assessed 28 models to create a final shortlist of just seven. The winner will be revealed on Monday, February 26th at the Geneva Motor show.

Renault has been writing the Scenic story for 27 years. It was born in 1996 and revolutionised the market by becoming the first compact MPV in European automotive history. The first generation of Scenic won the prestigious Car of the Year award in 1997.

Today it features an all-electric powertrain and is redefining C-segment cars for families, beckoning them to travel while keeping its pioneering and family-friendly DNA. Scenic was designed to be the household’s main car, suitable for long journeys, weekends, as well as holidays. With this fifth generation, Scenic has reinvented itself while retaining its innovative genes, positioning itself as the full electric family vehicle that meets all the needs of a family. Both compact (4.47m) for city driving and roomy for longer journeys, it offers a range of 625 kilometres (WLTP).

Renault has been committed to democratizing and making electric mobility accessible to all for over ten years. Scenic E-Tech blends seamlessly into the brand strategic plan: it is a sustainably designed electric car, brimming with useful and intuitive technology. Building on the success of ZOE, Renault is extending its offer on the C-segment with Megane E-Tech electric and Scenic. They are two key models which could accelerate the uptake of full electric models and continue to establish Renault as a leader in the new era of sustainable mobility.

SOURCE: Renault