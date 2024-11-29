Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric named “Scottish Car of the Year 2024”

Renault is celebrating yet another prestigious honour for its Scenic E-Tech 100% electric, after the fully-electric family car was voted the overall winner at the Scottish Car of the Year (SCOTY) 2024 awards sponsored by Arnold Clark.

Scotland’s most experienced motoring journalists and road testers awarded the ultimate “Scottish Car of the Year 2024” crown after being impressed by the Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric’s styling, interior versatility and excellent driving range, among many other qualities.

The awards, organised by the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW) and held annually since 1997, were presented at a ceremony at Edinburgh’s Dalmahoy Hotel.

Alisdair Suttie, ASMW president, explained: “The standard of cars across the board for SCOTY 2024 has been exceptional, so it was always going to take a very special car to achieve overall victory and that is exactly what the Renault Scenic E-Tech is. The judges were bowled over by its comfort, space, versatility, and how good it is to drive plus the excellent driving range. It encapsulates all of the great values of the Scenic name in a sharply styled package that’s affordable to buy and own, and just as importantly a pleasure to live with.”

Adam Wood, Managing Director and Country Head Renault Group UK, said: “The Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric has been designed for modern families. The judges’ reasoning behind this prestigious award underlines how it is completely unrivalled in what it offers, blending optimum practicality, refinement and convenience with a fantastic driving and ownership experience.”

Fully electric and brimming with useful and intuitive technology, the Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric features a compact motor (with 170hp or 220hp) plus a 60kWh or 87kWh battery pack for a range of up to 379 miles. The 87kWh version is available in a choice of three trim levels – techno, esprit Alpine and iconic – while the 60kWh Comfort Range model comes exclusively in techno trim. The range starts from £37,495 OTR.

SOURCE: Renault