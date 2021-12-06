Renault reveals the name of its new SUV – Austral

Renault has revealed that its new SUV will be called "Austral”

Derived from the Latin word “australis”, Austral is a word that resonates in many European languages, including French, which is important for a brand proud of its roots.

According to Sylvia Dos Santos, Model-naming Strategy Manager within the Renault Global Marketing Department:

Austral conjures up the vibrancy and heat of the southern hemisphere. It’s a name that invites travel and is perfect for an SUV. Its harmonious balance of sounds that are easy to pronounce and international.

Renault’s new SUV is high-tech, spacious and a pleasure to drive, bringing something new to the C-segment. The Austral can carry up to 5 passengers and comes with a 4.51m-long.

The Austral shows that Renault is on a mission to regain its SUV-segment foothold, following on from the Arkana and the new Mégane E-TECH Electric.

The Austral will replace Kadjar in the Renault range and go on sale to the general public in spring 2022.

SOURCE: Renault