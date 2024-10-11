Renault Group takes a stand alongside the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Road Safety to make mobility safe

Renault Group and the Secretariat of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety announce today a partnership to draw attention to road safety around the world, provide training and deploy technological breakthroughs to save lives

Renault Group and the Secretariat of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety announce today a partnership to draw attention to road safety around the world, provide training and deploy technological breakthroughs to save lives. By supporting the UN’s endeavour, Renault Group is reasserting its determination to work towards ever safer and more accessible mobility benefiting everyone on roads. During this two-year partnership, Renault Group will share with the Special Envoy the expertise it has gathered through its long-standing commitment to road safety.

Renault Group’s commitment supports the UN’s aim to halve the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes.

“For Renault, taking safety seriously doesn’t just mean ticking boxes. It means fulfilling our regulatory obligations but also pushing further, guided by what we believe in and our determination to make a difference. By coming up with solutions that make our cars even safer and by pushing innovation everywhere it makes sense. So we are pioneering technology, but also taking action that can potentially make mobility safer, while ranking the issue at the top of the agenda everywhere. That is why I feel very happy that we are supporting Jean Todt’s and the United Nations’ commitment to road safety” Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Renault Group

Road safety is central in Renault Group’s sustainable development strategy

Renault Group is building its vision for new-generation, responsible mobility around its pledges to reduce the number of road crashes and victims, rank road user safety as the top priority, study driver behaviour and use the insights it gleans to direct innovation, constantly upgrade IC and electric vehicle safety, and support rescue services.

The Group’s policy and action for road safety follows a 360-degree approach, revolves around four key areas – preventing, correcting, protecting and rescuing – and uses technologies that step in before, during and after road crashes. This continuous improvement journey, which started more than 50 years ago, is based on an accidentology database that is unmatched worldwide, the expertise of dedicated teams, and close cooperation with rescue services, the scientific and academic community, partner manufacturers and public authorities all working together to harness technology that puts people at the centre and makes mobility safer and accessible for all.

The Group’s commitment to road safety is encapsulated in the Human First programme, which Renault launched in 2023 to present all its safety-related initiatives to the public and position itself as a high-tech as well as human brand. Renault does more than design and build safe cars to make roads and everyone on them safer: it also develops advanced driver assistance and other safety systems, has a one-of-a-kind partnership with fire brigades in Europe, Morocco and Latin America, and invests massively in R&D to fast-track development of onboard technology (recent examples include Safety Score[1] and Safety Coach[2]) and connected services.

A major societal concern

In a world where road crashes remain the leading killer of children and youth aged 5 to 29 years (WHO 2023), there is an urgent need for collective efforts to address this crisis and pave the way for safer roads.

“There were an estimated 1.19 million road traffic deaths in 2021. These new WHO figures give us a sense of the horror we have to deal with. This is why it is so urgent to join forces with partners such as Renault to put an end to the carnage and shine a light on this silent pandemic. Without the active involvement of all actors, including institutional and public sector partners, civil society and the private sector, including car manufacturers, we won’t achieve our objective of halving the number of victims on roads by 2030. I commend Renault Group for its leadership and commitment at our side in this battle.” Jean Todt, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety

Road safety facts and figures worldwide (World Health Organization, 2023)… 1.19 million road traffic deaths in 2021

The leading cause of deaths among children and youths aged 15 to 29

Only 7 countries (France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal and Sweden ) have applied the WHO’s legislative best practices relating to five risk factors: speeding, drinking and driving, not wearing seat belts, not wearing helmets, and not transporting children in child restraints

Only 10 countries (Belarus, Brunei Darussalam, Denmark, Japan, Lithuania, Norway, Russian Federation, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela) succeeded in reducing road traffic deaths by over 50% between 2010 and 2021 … and at Renault Group The Group has been optimising safety on board its vehicles for more than 50 years

600 engineers and technicians working on safety

Over 2,000 safety-related patents since 1970

3 specialist, state-of-the-art technical centres in France: Lardy: crash tests, engine test benches Aubevoye: road grip and handling Technocentre: design, ROADS (Renault Operational Advanced Driving Simulator)

An accidentology, biomechanics and human behaviour Lab [3] with 55 years of experience

with 55 years of experience Every Renault model now comes with QRescue

Every Renault electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle now comes with Fireman Access

Over 5,000 firefighters trained in 19 countries across Europe, North Africa and Latin America

[1] Safety Score analyses driver behaviour based on data from the vehicle’s sensors

[2] Safety Coach provides advice based on the main risk markers identified during driving

[3] Set up in 1969 by Renault and PSA

SOURCE: Renault Group