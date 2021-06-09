Renault Group creates Renault ElectriCity: the electric industrial pole of northern France

Renault Group and the representative trade unions have signed an agreement giving birth to Renault ElectriCity, the new legal entity grouping together the sites of northern France: Douai, Maubeuge and Ruitz

As part of the Renaulution strategic plan, Renault Group and the representative trade unions (CFDT, CFE-CGC, CFTC, CGT, FO and SUD) have signed an agreement for the future of the Renault sites in the Hauts-de-France region. This agreement gives birth to Renault ElectriCity: the legal entity wholly owned by Renault SAS and grouping together the industrial sites of Douai, Maubeuge and Ruitz, totalling nearly 5,000 employees.

By creating this single entity, Renault Group aims to make these plants the most competitive and efficient production unit for electric vehicles in Europe, with 400,000 vehicles produced per year by 2025. With this agreement, Renault Group has set itself three major objectives:

To enable the deployment of a robust and coherent industrial project for all three plants;

To achieve operational excellence by relying on a managerial model, a social model and the modernisation of production sites;

Develop the attractiveness of the Northern Industrial Cluster to build an infrastructure for key electric vehicle components.

The creation of 700 jobs by 2025 and a commitment to the economic and social fabric

To support this ambitious industrial project, Renault Group plans to create 700 permanent jobs between 2022 and the end of 2024, with 350 new hires at the Maubeuge site and 350 new hires spread over the Douai and Ruitz sites. These recruitments will take place within the framework of shared approaches with local employment missions, Pôle Emploi and all the stakeholders in the region.

The Hauts-de-France region has the necessary assets to become the European reference in terms of know-how and production throughout the electric car value chain. In conjunction with its R&D functions, Renault Group will form partnerships with universities to set up training schemes adapted to the changing automotive market and will contribute to research work.

Renault Group will also participate in innovation initiatives in partnership with start-ups and specialised entities to support future developments in the automotive world by participating in ‘Incubator’ type initiatives.

Finally, as the proximity of the Group’s partners is an essential condition for success, Renault Group will work to demonstrate the advantages of locating both the battery factory project and other partners producing electric vehicle components near its factories.

I am very proud to have contributed to the creation of Renault ElectriCity, a symbol of Renault’s know-how and technological innovation, and to participate to the enhancement of the economic and social attractiveness of Hauts-de-France in Europe. This agreement, signed with all the trade unions, is proof that the commitment of employees, constructive social dialogue and a strong local presence are key to setting up a robust and attractive industrial model, said Luciano Biondo, Director of Renault ElectriCity

Key elements

Douai The plant will produce its first electric vehicle, Mégane E-Vision, from 2021 on the Alliance’s new modular CMF-EV platform; On the same platform, Douai will be assigned a new C-segment vehicle; A new electric platform dedicated to the industrialisation of B-segment vehicles will be installed.

Maubeuge A pioneer and leader in the electric van segment in Europe for 10 years with Kangoo Electric, the site manufactures New Kangoo, New Kangoo Van for Renault and its partners Mercedes and Nissan and will produce New Kangoo E-Tech Electric in 2022; In addition, the plant will be assigned other variants of New Kangoo.

Ruitz The plant will host a new electrical components manufacturing activity.



