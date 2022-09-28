Renault Group and Castrol extend their lubricants supply partnership until 2027

The partnership between Renault Group and Castrol, part of the BP group, is extended until the end of 2027 to co-design and supply aftermarket engine oils to the group dealer network worldwide

Renault Group and global lubricants business Castrol, part of the BP group, extend their partnership for a further three years until the end of 2027. The two companies will continue to co-design and supply aftermarket engine oils to the global dealer network of Renault Group brands (Renault, Dacia and Alpine).

In addition to the partnership extension, the Renault Group and Castrol co-branded product range will also be expanded with a new low-viscosity engine lubricant, specially designed for Euro 7 compliant vehicles. This product, known as AN2022 (Alliance Norm 2022) has been specifically developed to comply with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance standards and will be available from October 2022.

Renault Group selected Castrol as its aftersales’ global service fill engine oil lubricants partner in 2020. The parties have co-engineered a bespoke range of Renault Group Castrol jointly branded products which are sold exclusively through the network. This partnership enables Renault, Dacia and Alpine owners and drivers to benefit from the successful cooperation which, along with their Formula 1 partnership, pushes technological boundaries both on and off the track.

François Delion, VP Global Aftersales of Renault Group, explains, “We are very pleased to extend our engine oil partnership with Castrol to the end of 2027. This is a further strengthening of our collaboration, complementing our relationship in Formula 1, which is a great testing ground for optimising our technologies. By pooling our respective expertise in this field, we can offer the best possible after-sales service to our networks and customers.”

Slawek Radon, Castrol VP of Partnerships, adds, “Extending the aftersales agreement and working closely with Renault Group is proof of the strong and deepening partnership between the two companies. We continue to explore new business opportunities together to deliver outstanding products and services to customers.”

SOURCE: Renault Group