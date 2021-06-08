Renault: From Mégane eVision to the all-new Mégane E-Tech Electric

Pre-production cars going on open roads

Revealed during Renault eWays: The Challenge towards Zero Emissions, Mégane eVision showcar announced Renault’s first step on C-segment electric vehicles ; enhancing a comprehensive lineup of fully electric passenger cars: with the A-segment Twingo E-Tech Electric, and the B-segment bestseller ZOE.

Based on the CMF-EV platform, the all-new Mégane E-Tech Electric features a 160kW (217hp) e-motor and a 60kWh battery pack enabling up to 450km WLTP. Also called MéganE (pronounced “Mégane e”), the car starts to reveal its final silhouette as a fleet of 30 pre-production cars will be driven on open roads this summer by our engineers.

Made in the Douai factory, all the pre-production cars will be covered with a taylor-made pattern from Renault Design. Consisting in a play of lines and patterns from our new and iconic logo, this design creates a dazzle-like camouflage.

SOURCE: Renault Group