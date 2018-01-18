Record results for Škoda fleet in 2017

ŠKODA UK has announced a successful 2017 taking its biggest share of the fleet market to-date.

The new figures released from the SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders), has revealed that ŠKODA reached 9th position in the True Fleet market for the first time, up from 12th position the previous year. ŠKODA fleet continues to show phenomenal success in the sector with a growth of 7.8 per cent from 2016, bucking the trend of the sector overall, which saw a decline of 4.5 per cent in 2017.

This outstanding increase means that ŠKODA now commands 3.7 per cent of the total fleet market with more small businesses and fleet managers opting for the brand; recognising the combined benefits of style, performance and value for money that ŠKODA offers.

In 2017 ŠKODA launched a number of new initiatives to keep it front of mind for fleet decision makers. Fleet managers and user choosers now have the opportunity to tour the latest cars, anywhere, anytime, through the ŠKODA Live Tour – the brand’s first digital showroom. To further support customers throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle ŠKODA introduced a dedicated Fleet Customer Service Centre, and to ensure consistent excellent service across its nationwide network of retailers, the brand launched a Fleet Service Level Agreement.

Henry Williams, Head of Fleet for ŠKODA UK, commented: “These results reaffirm the strength of the ŠKODA offering for business customers, and we are delighted to have recorded our best market share to-date. 2017 saw fantastic sales growth for the brand as we firmly positioned ourselves in the top 10 manufacturers in the fleet sector, with our award-winning product range, excellent service and value.”

For further information on ŠKODA’s fleet product line-up and to see the latest offers, visit: www.skoda.co.uk/fleet

