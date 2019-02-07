Record figures take Automobili Lamborghini to a new level: 5,750 cars delivered in 2018

In Fiscal Year 2018 (1 Jan – 31 Dec), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. achieved another historic sales record. With 5,750 cars delivered to customers around the world, +51% over the previous year, the Italian super sports car brand continues its global growth.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini comments: “In 2018, Lamborghini entered new dimensions. We delivered not only another sales increase, but reached substantially new levels in surpassing by far the magic mark of 5,000 Lamborghinis sold. This quantum leap proves the sustainability of our product and commercial strategy. The performance is all the more remarkable as we mastered an unprecedented double challenge: constantly bringing new models and technologies to the super sports car market, while simultaneously managing doubled production capacities at our headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Right from its sales start, the new Super SUV Urus created enthusiastic market acceptance and broadened our customer base. We also significantly increased our high brand awareness, especially with the young generation, having multiplied our followership on our social media channels to more than 32 million. All this is a real team achievement and I would like to thank every Lamborghini team member for their inspiration and dedication to our brand.”

With 157 dealers serving 50 countries, worldwide deliveries to customers in 2018 increased from 3,815 to 5,750 units. Thus, since 2010 (1,302 units) the company has more than quadrupled its sales numbers. Beyond sales figures, Lamborghini outperformed all other key business objectives in 2018.*

Lamborghini is a global brand and sales volumes are well distributed among the three major regions. All regions set a new sales benchmark in 2018 and contributed to the total sales growth compared to the previous year. EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa): 2,497/+69%, America: 1,952/+46% and Asia Pacific: 1,301/+30%.

With 1,595 units the USA remains the largest single market, followed by the UK (636), Japan (559), Germany (463), Greater China (342), Canada (316) and Italy (295). All these markets increased deliveries substantially and marked national historic sales levels.

Both super sports car model lines achieved record sales, thus contributing to the growth. Sales of the V12 Lamborghini Aventador, born in 2011, is still exceptionally strong and grew by 3% from 1,173 to 1,209 units. Even stronger was the sales increase of the V10 Lamborghini Huracán, growing by 5% from 2,642 to 2,780 units. As expected, a substantial contribution to the global sales increase came from the Super SUV Urus, with 1,761 units delivered to customers since its market introduction in July 2018.

SOURCE: Audi