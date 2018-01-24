Range Rover SV Coupé set for world debut in Geneva

Land Rover today announces the introduction of the world’s first full-size luxury SUV coupé. The new Range Rover SV Coupé will be a dramatic addition to the Range Rover portfolio, featuring a seductive body design and a supremely refined interior.

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, said:“The Range Rover SV Coupéis a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level.”

SV Coupé is a celebration of the Range Rover bloodline, with a dramatic two-door silhouette which alludes to its unique heritage – Range Rover launched as a two-door in 1970 – while being thoroughly modern and contemporary.

The interior image released today illustrates the traditional skills combined with up-to-the-minute technologies utilised throughout the cabin to exquisite effect. Stunning to the eye, sumptuous to the touch, it is a light, contemporary, space where attention to detail has been paramount.

Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations have created the Range Rover SV Coupé, which will be hand-assembled at the SV Technical Centre in Ryton-on-Dunsmore in Warwickshire, UK. Production will be limited to no more than 999 vehicles for worldwide distribution.

John Edwards, Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director, said:“Land Rover created the luxury SUV sector with Range Rover almost 50 years ago. In launching the new Range Rover SV Coupé, we will offer clients an alluring combination of peerless luxury and rarity. Unveiling this special vehicle at Geneva International Motor Show in March, during Land Rover’s 70th Anniversary year, will be a defining moment for Land Rover, the Range Rover portfolio and Special Vehicle Operations.”

A full range of images and specification details for the new Range Rover SV Coupé, and the extensive opportunities to personalise this vehicle, will be revealed at www.landrover.co.uk on 06 March 2018.

