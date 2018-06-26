Ram Truck brands Its legacy half-ton with ‘classic’ badge for 2019 MY to sell alongside the all-new 2019 Ram 1500

What do you call a 2019 Ram 1500? A Classic!

Ram Truck brand executives, with two concurrently selling body styles of its 2019 model-year pickup, have given the legacy edition its own name: Classic.

Ram will offer both the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic, known internally as the “DS” model, and the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 (“DT”) at its North American dealers through the 2018 calendar year.

“As we launch the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, we didn’t want to walk away from a key part of the light-duty truck market” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand — FCA. “Ram will continue to produce the 1500 Classic targeted at entry and commercial buyers.”

The Ram 1500 Classic boasts numerous segment-exclusive features in areas most important to truck buyers. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a unique link-coil rear suspension system. Other features, such as RamBox bedside storage, hidden bins and a flat-load floor, offer unique solutions for cargo. New “Classic” badging is located on the fenders.

Offered in four trim levels, Tradesman, Express, Big Horn/Lone Star and SSV (Special Services Vehicle), the Ram 1500 Classic benefits from content specifically designed to match its capability and style. The Ram 1500 Classic also benefits from three new packages:

Chrome Plus is offered on the Tradesman trim that offers bundled value content, which includes chrome bumpers, body-color upper front fascia, 17-inch wheels, remote keyless entry and carpet floor covering

Tradesman SXT is offered on the Tradesman trim that includes chrome bumpers, body-color front fascia, 5-inch radio, fog lamps (new to Tradesman), dual exhaust on V-8 models (new to Tradesman) and 20-inch chrome wheels (new to Tradesman)

Express Black Accent Package is offered on all Express trim exterior colors, which includes Black wheels, Black headlight bezels and Black badging

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is available in three cabs and three bed lengths: Regular Cab with 8-ft. bed or 6-ft., 4-in. bed, Quad Cab with 6-ft., 4-in. bed, Crew Cab short bed (5-ft., 7-in.) or Crew Cab with optional 6-ft., 4-in. bed.

Available in 4×2 or 4×4, other powertrain offerings include award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 or optional 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8. The optional 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel will be available at a later date.

The Ram 1500 features a segment-exclusive multi-link rear coil suspension that provides best-in-class ride and handling qualities. A coil-spring setup centralizes and absorbs bumps and impacts, while reducing the amount of friction in the spring system. This setup also weighs 40 pounds less than a leaf-spring configuration.

Ram trucks come with an unsurpassed five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Truck customers from half-ton to commercial have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is built at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant (Warren, Michigan), which has built more than 12.5 million trucks since it started operations in 1938. Regular Cab and some Crew Cab models of the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic are built at the Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant in Saltillo, Mexico.

Ram 1500 Classic will be available in the fourth quarter of 2018.

About Ram Truck Brand

Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with trucks that are proven to last.

Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 day-in and day-out, a hard-working Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram has the truck market covered.

In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities.

Ram continues to beat the competition in the most sought-after titles:

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Highest Ram torque ever – 930 lb.-ft. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest 5th wheel towing capacity – 30,000 lbs. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Best-in-class fuel economy and longest range with exclusive EcoDiesel – 27 mpg with Ram 1500

Best-in-class gas towing – 16,320 pounds with Ram 2500

Highest snow plow rating – Ram 2500 and 3500

Most luxurious trim available in pickups with Ram Tungsten Limited Edition

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Truck customers, from half-ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.

