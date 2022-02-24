Ram 1500 Crew Cab earns TOP SAFETY PICK ‘Hat Trick’ as IIHS announces new ratings

Third time a Ram 1500 crew cab pickup has earned the TOP SAFETY PICK rating under latest IIHS test regimen

The 2022 Ram 1500 Crew Cab has earned the TOP SAFETY PICK rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for 2022.

The rating applies to models equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology and adaptive LED projector headlamps with high-beam assist, and it reprises the truck’s performances in 2021 and 2020.

“The Ram 1500 Crew Cab’s winning streak underlines our ongoing pledge to deliver exceptional vehicle safety,” said Mike Koval Jr., head of Ram brand. “Our customers use their trucks to provide for their families or help their communities. We want them to do so, safely.”

The IIHS revised its ratings system in 2020 to include a greater emphasis on lighting and AEB. The Ram 1500 Crew Cab’s AEB system, which is standard equipment on Rebel, Laramie, Limited Longhorn, Limited 10th Anniversary and TRX models, earned “superior” rating – the highest possible IIHS grade.

The system is enabled by sensor-fusion technology, which combines camera capabilities with radar sensors to help determine if a frontal impact with another vehicle appears imminent. If, after multiple alerts, the driver does not respond to the potential risk, the system deploys the vehicle’s brakes to help avoid impact or reduce its severity.

Central to the truck’s TOP SAFETY PICK rating was its performance in six IIHS crashworthiness tests that included three types of frontal crashes. The remaining tests inflict damage consistent with a side impact, rear impact and a rollover.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Crew Cab achieved the highest possible score in each.

SOURCE: Stellantis