Radius announced as official telematics partner of Arnold Clark Vehicle Management

Radius has been appointed by Arnold Clark Vehicle Management (ACVM) as its official telematics partner to allow companies to track vehicles and have visibility of the operational efficiency and safety of their fleets.

Radius’ innovative vehicle tracking solution will enable customers of Arnold Clark Vehicle Management to improve productivity, operate more efficiently and cut operating costs. In addition, by monitoring driver behaviour, ACVM customers will be able to ensure a high standard of performance across their fleets.

Vehicle camera solutions from Radius will also be available, protecting drivers from false and fraudulent claims, aiding driver coaching and promoting safer driver behaviours.

The telematics solutions available will also help to counter the threat posed by vehicle misuse or theft, through real-time GPS tracking of vehicle locations, as well as historical journey histories. In addition, alerts to unexpected movements will help companies proactively manage their fleet vehicles.

As the leading provider of fuel cards in the UK, which offer cost savings on fuel spend and allow for better fuel management, Arnold Clark Vehicle Management customers will be able to take advantage of an integrated solution. The combination of fuel cards with telematics data empowers fleet managers to stay on top of the fuel consumption, operational efficiency and distance travelled by their fleet vehicles.

Kerry Fawcett, Group Director of Partnerships, at Radius, said: “We are immensely pleased that Arnold Clark Vehicle Management, a sector giant and household name, has chosen Radius to be its official telematics partner, reinforcing the high level of trust and reputation we have earned in the vehicle leasing industry.”

“Our products provided to ACVM offer enhanced visibility and tracking capabilities to its customers, in addition to protecting drivers through the use of vehicle cameras. Fleet operators will be empowered to manage their fleets effectively, achieving operational, safety and security benefits”

Jim Blair, Operations Manager at Arnold Clark Vehicle Management, said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Radius. We will be saving money for our customers by improving productivity and reducing carbon emissions.

“Thanks to the innovative telematics solutions provided by Radius, we are able to offer our clients valuable insights which can cut expenses and improve driver safety and vehicle security.”

The partnership comes at an exciting time for Radius, which is seeing rapid growth across its telematics business, with over 650,000 connections to vehicles and assets globally.

SOURCE: Radius