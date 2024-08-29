Rohm’s 4th generation SiC MOSFET bare chips adopted in three EV models of Zeekr from Geely

Integration in traction inverters extends the cruising range and improves performance

Rohm has announced the adoption of power modules equipped with 4th generation SiC MOSFET bare chips for the traction inverters in three models of Zeekr EV brand from Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely), a top 10 global automaker. Since 2023, these power modules have been mass produced and shipped from HAIMOSIC (SHANGHAI) Co., Ltd. – a joint venture between Rohm and Zhenghai Group Co., Ltd. to Viridi E-Mobility Technology (Ningbo) Co., Ltd, a Tier 1 manufacturer under Geely.

Geely and Rohm have been collaborating since 2018, beginning with technical exchanges, then later forming a strategic partnership focused on SiC power devices in 2021. This led to the integration of ROHM’s SiC MOSFETs into the traction inverters of three models: the Zeekr X, 009, and 001. In each of these EVs, ROHM’s power solutions centered on SiC MOSFETs play a key role in extending the cruising range and enhancing overall performance.

Rohm is committed to advancing SiC technology, with plans to launch 5th generation SiC MOSFETs in 2025 while accelerating market introduction of 6th and 7th generation devices. What’s more, by offering SiC in various forms, including bare chips, discrete components, and modules, Rohm is able to promote the widespread adoption of SiC technology, contributing to the creation of a sustainable society.

Zeekr models equipped with Rohm’s EcoSiC™

The Zeekr X, which features a maximum output exceeding 300kW and cruising range of more than 400km despite being a compact SUV, is attracting attention even outside of China due to its exceptional cost performance. The 009 minivan features an intelligent cockpit and large 140kWh battery, achieving an outstanding maximum cruising range of 822km. And for those looking for superior performance, the flagship model, 001, offers a maximum output of over 400kW from dual motors with a range of over 580km along with a four-wheel independent control system.

SOURCE: Rohm