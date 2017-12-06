The race is on as UK order books open for the dynamic new Kodiaq Sportline

ŠKODA has announced pricing and specifications for the Kodiaq SportLine – the next exciting addition to the brand’s multi-award-winning SUV range. Set to deliver a sporting edge to the line-up, the SportLine model will be offered with six different engine and transmission options to provide customers with the broadest possible choice.

First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the SportLine model has been created to appeal to drivers who like the dynamic look of ŠKODA’s performance models, but require the practicality of a full-size SUV with the ability to carry up to seven passengers.

Available to order from 5 December, the new SportLine models are priced from £32,685 and are positioned between the SE L and Edition models in the expanded line-up. In keeping with other SportLine models in the ŠKODA range, the Kodiaq version features a full design package that includes 20-inch Vega Anthracite alloy wheels, deeper front and rear sport bumpers. The exterior design package is completed with a number of additional black details, including the radiator grille, roof rails, door mirror housings and side window trims.

Inside, the Kodiaq SportLine gains a leather sports steering wheel, carbon effect dashboard and door inserts, along with Alcantara-trimmed sports bucket seats and door panels. An LED interior lighting pack, SportLine plaque and black trim complete the interior design package.

The Kodiaq SportLine is available with four engines; two petrol and two diesel, with power outputs ranging from 150PS to 190PS. All four are equipped with ŠKODA’s acclaimed four-wheel drive transmission as standard, with DSG gearbox fitted as standard on the 2.0 TSI 180PS and 2.0 TDI 190PS. Both the 1.4 TSI 150PS and 2.0 TDI 150PS engines are available with the choice of manual or DSG.

In terms of equipment, the SportLine models build on the already generously appointed SE L specification, and feature seven seats, Columbus infotainment system with 9.2″ touchscreen display and integrated Wi-Fi, electrically operated boot and Drive mode select. Among the many features exclusive to the SportLine are a colour multifunction trip computer, front parking sensors and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

The first deliveries of the new Kodiaq SportLine are expected in February 2018.

Engine CO 2 VED Recommended OTR BiK 2017/18 P11D value 1.4 TSI 150PS 4×4 156 I £32,685.00 30% £32,130.00 1.4 TSI 150PS 4×4 DSG 163 I £33,985.00 31% £33,430.00 2.0 TSI 180PS 4×4 DSG 170 I £35,220.00 33% £34,665.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 144 H £34,225.00 30% £33,970.00 2.0 TDI 150PS 4×4 DSG 149 H £35,525.00 31% £35,270.00 2.0 TDI 190PS 4×4 DSG 151 I £36,685.00 32% £36,130.00

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.