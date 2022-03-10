QUANTRON: Commercial vehicle conversion to zero-emission drives on a clear path to success

Potential sales volume of up to 60 million euros in sight

Based on a strong start to the conversion business in the commercial vehicle segment with its Q-Retrofit business unit, Quantron AG was able to achieve sales of 10 million euros in fiscal year 2021.

The Augsburg-based company, which focuses among other things on converting used and existing vehicles to zero-emission powertrains, is thus already demonstrating the wide market acceptance of its product and service concept in the second operating year after its foundation. Compared with the previous year, the result represents an increase of around 500 percent. In the year under review, Quantron delivered 30 zero-emission vehicles to IKEA, among other customers. In this way, the zero-emission experts from Ausburg are making a contribution to the furnishing group’s goal of becoming climate-positive by 2030.

Against the backdrop of continuously increasing demand from further potential customers, Quantron AG is aiming for an order volume of 400 vehicles in 2022, which corresponds to a potential total turnover of 50 – 60 million euros in the conversion business.

With the addition of the Q-Mobility business unit, which has been offering its own QUANTRON brand vehicles since February 2022 in the form of the 12-meter Cizaris BEV bus, Quantron AG sees a firm basis for continued positive business development.

The bus is available as a BEV version with a range of up to 370 kilometers (according to eSORT 2). An FCEV version is already in development and is scheduled for market launch in the fourth quarter of the current year.

Furthermore, as a member and Work Package Leader of STRING’s GREATER4H project, Quantron continues to drive the development and use of hydrogen in the mobility industry. The European project aims to create a self-sufficient, green hydrogen-based ecosystem for heavy-duty vehicles between Oslo and Hamburg. In addition, QUANTRON initiated many other global projects last year, including in the USA, Scandinavia and Saudi Arabia.

The year 2022 will also mark the “Hydrogen Offensive” by Quantron AG. Starting with the partnership with Ballard Power Systems (Canada), the development projects for heavy trucks to be deployed in the EU and USA, the strategic partnerships with H2 fueling providers as well as Quantron AG s involvement in the STRING project, are a testimony to Quantron’s efforts to decarbonize heavy-duty transport. Hydrogen is an energy source, that will make mobility more independent of OIL and Gas and Quantron AG has the ambition to play a significant role in here.

Michael Perschke, CEO of QUANTRON states: “Quantron AG has demonstrated in 2021 that despite the ongoing COVID-19 measures, we were able to significantly grow our business, forge strategic partnerships and establish ourselves as a trusted supplier for leading zero emission trailblazers. 2022 will mark the year in which the Quantron AG will cement its way to becoming a leading developer of Hydrogen powered products – in partnership with our strategic partner Ballard Power – and a provider of zero emission mobility solutions.”

Andreas Haller, founder and Chairman of the board, adds: “It makes me proud that barely two years after inception, Quantron AG is already well recognized in the zero-emission transportation space and with a global competent team, we want to remain being a driving force, effectively realizing the conversion towards a zero-emission mobility of people and freight.”

SOURCE: Quantron